Casey makes case for new B-SB building inspector

Butte-Silver Bow commissioners are often skeptical about adding new positions to the county’s workforce, knowing the added taxpayer costs for salaries and benefits will continue to grow year after year.
They’ve approved some in recent years, but rejected some, too.
But a request to add a building inspector could get through with little resistance, months before the next budget is passed, because it will be completely funded by permit fees. And the need is driven by something county officials like to see — more development and building going on.
“From 2017 to 2020, we are up 47% in permits,” said Lori Casey, Butte-Silver Bow’s planning director.
Commissioners asked Casey only four quick questions before a public hearing on her request last week, and her answers drew none of the scrutiny or drawn-out discussions that usually accompany such proposals before council.
Commissioner Justin Fortune, a project manager for family owned Jay Fortune Construction, asked if an added building inspector would speed up the permitting process. It would, Casey said, and there was no follow-up question to her answer.
“Now we only have one,” she said. “Our building official (Mike Nasheim) is the only person that is certified to do inspections, so it will help with that.”
The county inspects all new or altered buildings to ensure they meet regulatory standards and building codes regarding safety, sustainability and design, and fees are assessed for doing that and issuing permits.
Inspectors must meet state certification requirements, and they look at numerous things in buildings, including materials, roofs and siding, plumbing and other mechanical components. Electrical inspections in Butte-Silver Bow are done through the state.
The salary for the new building inspector would be $59,000 plus $26,049 in benefits. Costs for both, as with all employees, usually go up at least slightly every year.
But the position would be funded entirely from permit fees and there is currently about $500,000 in the Building and Code reserves from past payments, Casey said. That would easily cover the immediate costs for the new position now instead of waiting until a new county budget is enacted in August.
By state law, if those reserves build up too much, the county is supposed to look at lowering building permit fees. But those fees haven’t been increased since the early 1980s, Casey said, and the demand for them is up.
State law also requires permits for residential buildings to be issued within 10 working days, and since construction season is about to kick into high gear, it makes sense to add an inspector now using reserve money and fund the position in future years with continuing fee revenue, Casey said.
The Planning Department has done several things trying to keep up, she said, but it is struggling to meet the 10-day turnaround requirement and other demands.
“We have done everything we can to streamline, we’ve changed positions, we’re getting software to help us, but we need more folks,” Casey told The Montana Standard.
Nobody spoke in opposition to the request during last week’s public hearing, but a vote on final approval by the council is still pending.