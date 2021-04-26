Casey makes case for new B-SB building inspector

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The county inspects all new or altered buildings to ensure they meet regulatory standards and building codes regarding safety, sustainability and design, and fees are assessed for doing that and issuing permits.

Inspectors must meet state certification requirements, and they look at numerous things in buildings, including materials, roofs and siding, plumbing and other mechanical components. Electrical inspections in Butte-Silver Bow are done through the state.

The salary for the new building inspector would be $59,000 plus $26,049 in benefits. Costs for both, as with all employees, usually go up at least slightly every year.

But the position would be funded entirely from permit fees and there is currently about $500,000 in the Building and Code reserves from past payments, Casey said. That would easily cover the immediate costs for the new position now instead of waiting until a new county budget is enacted in August.

By state law, if those reserves build up too much, the county is supposed to look at lowering building permit fees. But those fees haven’t been increased since the early 1980s, Casey said, and the demand for them is up.