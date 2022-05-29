Carrier duty provides lasting camaraderie for Butte High graduate

Sailors taking a breather aboard the USS Carl Vinson seemed glued to a TV broadcast. The aircraft carrier was rounding the tip of India, bound for the Persian Gulf.

Sailor Bob Auvil glanced at the TV and first mistook the images for a Bruce Willis movie. Auvil saw skyscrapers collapsing and he assumed, for a split second, that he must be watching a “Die Hard” sequel.

Then the brutal reality of the September 11 terrorist attacks became clear.

And the Vinson, an aircraft carrier, received orders to strike back. The ship changed course and sped toward the North Arabian Sea. In early October, the Vinson launched airstrikes against al-Qaida and other targets in Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Auvil, a 1985 graduate of Butte High School, was a Navy aviation ordnanceman, a weapons specialist responsible for managing all types of ammunition carried by Navy aircraft. That meant that he and other sailors with the same mission suddenly got fully engrossed in the job at hand — scrambling to load the carrier’s fighter jets with missiles and bombs.

The jets flew sortie after sortie.

He’d experienced arming the jets during peace time and during a time of war with Iraq. There was no comparison, he said later. With combat operations underway, the aviation ordnancemen played a fundamental role. The ordnance included bombs that weighed 500 pounds. The steel rod the AOs used to load the bombs was known as the “hernia bar.”

The Navy says the job of an AO requires a high level of personal fitness.

Auvil said the work also required teamwork and camaraderie.

He had a supervisory role on the Vinson, with 180 people as subordinates. He said he learned there was truth in the adage: “Take care of your people and they’ll take care of you.”

When Auvil enlisted in the Navy in 1985 he sensed that doing so was a step toward taking care of himself. He said some of the friends he left behind in Butte ended up in prison in Deer Lodge. He served in the Navy for 22 years before retiring.

He completed Naval Boot Camp in San Diego and was assigned to the Naval Support Facility Diego Garcia. After he shared news of this assignment with a brother, the sibling laughed.

“He told me, ‘There’s nothing there,’” Auvil recalled.

The brother was right. The island was a naval base and not much else. There were coconuts, donkeys and chickens and few things that weren’t military, Auvil said.

“It’s isolated duty,” he said.

Comedian Bob Hope didn’t visit. But country music legend Loretta Lynn visited and so did the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders.

After a year at Diego Garcia, Auvil received orders to report to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, established on an island north of Seattle.

Auvil received training at Whidbey Island to specialize in aviation ordnance.

“It’s hard work and definitely a team effort,” he said. “It’s a very tight-knit group. They work hard and party hard together.”

During Auvil’s time at Butte High School he had dated Sue Forgette.

“We were high school sweethearts,” he said.

But Auvil enlisted in the Navy without telling her because he felt a sense of urgency about escaping the temptations in Butte that landed some of his peers behind bars.

During his first few years in the Navy, Auvil married someone else and they had two children before divorcing.

Later, Auvil and Forgette found romance again. They married in 1997.

“I asked Sue’s father for her hand and he said, ‘Just don’t take her overseas. Just don’t take her to Japan.’”

Next stop for the couple?

Naval Air Facility Atsugi. In Japan.

Located on Japan’s main island, the base was originally built in 1938 by the Japanese Imperial Navy as Emperor Hirohito's Naval Air Base.

After Japan’s surrender during World War II, there was a measure of hostility toward Americans who came to occupy the base. But the Auvils, who lived off base decades after WWII, said they did not experience such antipathy from their Japanese neighbors.

“Japan was very cool,” Auvil said.

Their apartment stood adjacent to a community garden and the couple frequently discovered a gift of fresh vegetables when arriving home.

While based in Japan, Auvil deployed for long periods aboard ship. The fleet’s responsibilities included monitoring North Korea. His time on the USS Kitty Hawk earned him awards and more. The awards included Leading Petty Officer, Sailor of the Year for his squadron and Carrier Air Wing Sailor of the Year.

He was asked, “Is there anything you didn’t get a chance to do?”

Auvil responded that, yes, there was one thing: he’d like to occupy the back seat during the flight of an F-14 fighter jet.

He was surprised and pleased when his wish was granted. Auvil said the flight lasted about two hours and included jetting over Mt. Fuji and flying upside down. It was a thrill, he said.

In the years that followed, Auvil returned to Whidbey Island, served as a weapons instructor and worked as an AO with several air attack squadrons. He was aboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, an aircraft carrier, in the time before he retired from the Navy in 2007 as a chief petty officer.

Auvil then worked for the U.S. Department of Defense as an instructor for 14 years.

In December, he and Sue came home to their roots, leaving the fast-paced life of Washington state to embrace the simpler lifestyle of southwest Montana.

One key thing lingers from Auvil's naval service.

"The camaraderie never goes away," he said.

