“Throughout all of my years of going to school, I have never had a teacher who was so enthusiastic to teach until last year. Every day, Mrs. Rossberg would come into class with a smile on her face. She looked like there was no happier place to be than being there teaching us.” — A former student of Laurie Sullivan Rossberg

Retirement is looming for Laurie Sullivan Rossberg and in five short weeks, she will be packing up her classroom at East Middle School for the last time. Books, markers, pens, awards, along with some other mementos will be stored away in boxes.

The memories, though, she will hold dear to her heart.

From the time she was 4 years old, Rossberg knew exactly what she wanted to be when she grew up.

“I always wanted to be a teacher,” said Rossberg.

In the basement of her childhood home was a chalkboard, chalk and erasers, along with a teacher’s desk and a couple of student desks. Her childhood friends, including Colleen and Nonie Boyle, were the students and Rossberg, well of course, she was the teacher.

In 1969, St. John’s Elementary School closed its doors and teachers’ books were added to her much-needed supplies, along with a pointer for that chalkboard.

Many of those books are long gone, but that pointer remains a keepsake.

From grade school, to junior high, and on to high school, Rossberg never wavered on her chosen career path, and by the time she was 22, had earned that teaching degree.

Looking back at her more than four decades of teaching, she credits her success to many people, including her mentors from many years ago, educators such as Bob Casagranda, Joe Slovacek, and Frank Johnston.

“They all helped me immensely,” she said.

During her career, Rossberg spent thousands of hours teaching, correcting, planning, counseling, mentoring, and yes, coaching, and would not have had it any other way. While coaching, she even managed to earn her master’s degree.

“It’s been a blast,” she said, “but it’s time.”

The highlight of Rossberg’s career was receiving the 2009 Maryfrances Shreeve Award from the University of Montana. In part, because it was presented to her by close friend and fellow educator, Kathleen Foley. An added bonus was her husband, Gerry, mother, Pat, and sister, Mary Pat, were all there to cheer her on.

“It was one of my most proudest moments,” said Rossberg, who laughingly added, “I brought my St. John’s pointer, too.”

Through the years, there were team-effort moments she shared with her fellow teachers, as well.

The school colors of gold and white were changed to purple and gold during Rossberg’s tenure and recently, dances were brought back. Thanks to the teachers and faculty, new signs now grace the front of the school.

“They’re not huge accomplishments, but they are important,” said Rossberg.

Then and now, the long-time educator’s main focus has always been on her students.

“There’s no question, hands down, what I will miss the most are the kids,” said Rossberg, “and my fellow teachers.”