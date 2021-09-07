Car theft leads to brief chase near Rocker

On the morning of Sept. 1, a call came in about a Chevy Impala that was just stolen from a doctor’s office in the 200 block of South Washington Street.

The white car had credit cards inside and shortly thereafter, one of those cards was used at the Rocker McDonald’s.

Officers quickly got to the scene just as the car was leaving the McDonald’s, heading east on Grizzly Trail and then south on Rocker Road.

A brief chase ensued and officers were able to set up spikes in the area of Santa Claus Road.

With at least one tire damaged, the driver, Zachary Allen Rogers, 27, of Butte made it to Hamblin Heights. Officers got there as he was walking near the vehicle with a bag in his hand.

Rogers, who had the credit cards in his possession, was jailed for two felony offenses — motor vehicle theft and possession of dangerous drugs. The misdemeanor offenses include deceptive practices with a credit card, criminal trespass to property, theft and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He remains at the Butte Detention Center under a $20,000 bond.

