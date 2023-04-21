Around noon on April 21 employees at Pierce Carpet Mill Outlet were surprised by a car that crashed into their showroom located on Dewey Boulevard in Butte. The car ran over a small tree and came to a stop about 40 feet inside the store at 10:28 a.m. and Butte police, Butte Fire Rescue and A…
Firefighters work to clear debris Friday as they remove a car from Pierce Carpet Mill Outlet on Dewey Boulevard in Butte. Employees were working in the building when a driver lost control of the car and smashed through the wall on the north side of the building. The car came to a stop about 40 feet inside the showroom. The driver and employees were not injured in the accident that took place at 10:28 a.m.