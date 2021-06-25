Car ablaze on I-90 Friday morning near Fairmont

Around 10 a.m. Friday morning, a Dodge Dart sedan became engulfed in flames on the side of westbound I-90 near the Fairmont exit between Butte and Anaconda.

Thomas Renz, trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol, responded to the call at 10:14 a.m.

Renz said the driver of the vehicle pulled over because the car was smoking, but the car didn’t ignite until after the car was parked.

All occupants, two adults and a child, left the vehicle before it caught fire, and nobody was hurt.

U.S. Forest Service personnel who happened to see the fire driving by were the first to respond, and then called in Highway Patrol to assist, Renz reported.

The Forest Service personnel attempted to put out the fire but it was too hot, Renz said.

Upon arrival, Renz shut down the interstate after arrival, and traffic quickly backed up for miles.

“The flames were just too big,” he said.

Black smoke billowed into the sky before the onlookers.

The Butte Police arrived on the scene, as well as a fire engine from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department and a water tender from the Boulevard Volunteer Fire Department.