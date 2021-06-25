 Skip to main content
Car ablaze on I-90 Friday morning near Fairmont
breaking top story

Car ablaze on I-90 Friday morning near Fairmont

Car fire

A car becomes engulfed in flames on westbound I-90 Friday morning near Fairmont. The highway was shut down while emergency personnel responded. Nobody was hurt.

 Courtesy Levi Kempf

Around 10 a.m. Friday morning, a Dodge Dart sedan became engulfed in flames on the side of westbound I-90 near the Fairmont exit between Butte and Anaconda.

A car caught fire on westbound I-90 near Fairmont on Friday morning around 10 a.m. Emergency personnel responded and put out the fire, but only after the highway was shutdown for around an hour, tires popped and explosions burst from the vehicle. Nobody was hurt. The video was taken by Levi Kempf.

Thomas Renz, trooper with the Montana Highway Patrol, responded to the call at 10:14 a.m.

Renz said the driver of the vehicle pulled over because the car was smoking, but the car didn’t ignite until after the car was parked.

All occupants, two adults and a child, left the vehicle before it caught fire, and nobody was hurt.

U.S. Forest Service personnel who happened to see the fire driving by were the first to respond, and then called in Highway Patrol to assist, Renz reported.

The Forest Service personnel attempted to put out the fire but it was too hot, Renz said.

Upon arrival, Renz shut down the interstate after arrival, and traffic quickly backed up for miles.

“The flames were just too big,” he said.

Black smoke billowed into the sky before the onlookers.

The Butte Police arrived on the scene, as well as a fire engine from the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department and a water tender from the Boulevard Volunteer Fire Department.

Even as the emergency personnel attacked the fire, the tires popped from the heat, and fire caught the gasoline as it ran across the highway. With a yellow spark, there was an explosion from the vehicle, sending metal flying.

But the firefighters prevailed, extinguishing the flames with hoses and retardant. The highway was reopened after 45 minutes to an hour, Renz said.

The precise cause of the fire was unknown, Renz said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Car engulfed in flames on I-90 near Fairmont

