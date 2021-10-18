Canyon Ferry experiences record high visitors and record high misuse

Canyon Ferry Reservoir and its many nearby campgrounds experienced record high visitation this summer, along with record high misuse of some of those sites, according to the Montana Bureau of Reclamation.

The area that was misused the most was the Fish Hawk Campground, located south of the dam on the west side of the reservoir on a grassy knoll above the shore.

"During the summer recreation season, some visitors participated in unauthorized activities such as cutting down trees, littering, vandalism and staying longer than the 14-day limit at Canyon Ferry Reservoir," said Dan Stremcha, supervisory facility operations specialist at Canyon Ferry.

Litter was a big issue at the Fish Hawk Campground. In photos shared by the Bureau, discarded mattresses, chairs, boxes and general garbage were left on the side of the road near the campground. Reclamation is asking for the public's help to keep these shared resources clean and in good order so these areas can continue to be used by all visitors.

The reservoir covers 25 miles and hosts 24 Bureau of Reclamation maintained recreation sites. It offers many different types of recreation from year-round fishing, to camping, hunting, sightseeing, picnicking, water sports, swimming and more.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}