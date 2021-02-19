Can't shovel your walks in Butte? Find a snow buddy

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The network is a collaboration of Butte agencies, nonprofits and businesses that provide volunteers and assistance to people in need. It was organized in Butte last spring to help people cope with financial and other COVID-19 challenges but offers hands-on help with other tasks such as grocery shopping and delivery, companionship care and student tutoring.

Butte-Silver Bow has an ordinance that requires people to clear their walks of snow, slush or ice within 24 hours of a snowfall or they can be fined.

Wick said the county’s resources are limited and some residents don’t have friend or neighbors willing to shovel their walks and they can’t afford to pay someone, so they came up with the Snow Buddies option.

Those who want to get shoveling help — or give shoveling help — can sign up via the program’s website at https://buttemutualaid.org/snow-buddies.php or they can call 406-782-4834 extension 305.

They have started a map on the site that indicates areas where help is needed so volunteers can choose someone close to their own residence. The site also explains what volunteers can and can’t do.