Can't shovel your walks in Butte? Find a snow buddy

Are you unable to shovel snow from your sidewalk or front steps or know anyone else in Butte in the same situation who can’t afford to pay for help?
There’s a new “neighbors helping neighbors” program that can match the elderly, people with disabilities and others on limited incomes with “Snow Buddies” — volunteers who will shovel your front sidewalk and clear a path to your front door for free.
“I have known so many people with disabilities who are unable to shovel their sidewalks and they can’t get outside safely and get to appointments — it’s just a domino effect where they can’t meet their needs,” said Cassie Wick, who joined others in establishing the program as part of the Butte Mutual Aid Network.
Butte-Silver Bow government also offers assistance to those who can’t shovel their walks or pay for the service. If they meet disability and income criteria, they can get on a list and one of two county workers will shovel their walks.
But John Moodry, assistant director of Community Enrichment, said the county welcomes Snow Buddies as a partner in the effort.
“It’s another option, another tool in the tool box,” he said.
Wick, an advocate for people with disabilities at the Montana Independent Living Project, said she and others met via Zoom recently to come up with another option. The others included Todd Hoar, the county’s ADA coordinator, and members of the Mutual Aid Network.
The network is a collaboration of Butte agencies, nonprofits and businesses that provide volunteers and assistance to people in need. It was organized in Butte last spring to help people cope with financial and other COVID-19 challenges but offers hands-on help with other tasks such as grocery shopping and delivery, companionship care and student tutoring.
Butte-Silver Bow has an ordinance that requires people to clear their walks of snow, slush or ice within 24 hours of a snowfall or they can be fined.
Wick said the county’s resources are limited and some residents don’t have friend or neighbors willing to shovel their walks and they can’t afford to pay someone, so they came up with the Snow Buddies option.
Those who want to get shoveling help — or give shoveling help — can sign up via the program’s website at https://buttemutualaid.org/snow-buddies.php or they can call 406-782-4834 extension 305.
They have started a map on the site that indicates areas where help is needed so volunteers can choose someone close to their own residence. The site also explains what volunteers can and can’t do.
The service is intended for those who can’t afford to pay, Wick said, because they don’t want to impact businesses that offer snow removal. Moodry said the county doesn’t want to do that either through its program, even if that “business” is a neighbor kid who charges $5.
Snow Buddies not only fosters stronger community relationships, organizers say, it makes sidewalks safer for anyone who needs to get places on foot. They include postal carriers, delivery drivers, firefighters, police officers and neighbors.
Wick said about 10 people have inquired about the program so far but they’re just now in a “get the word out phase.” If the rest of February and then March and April play out as usual, Butte has plenty of snow to come. Some will probably fall in May, too.
“Butte was really built on being a good neighbor and looking out for one another and that is the same philosophy here,” Wick said.