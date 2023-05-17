Butte residents woke up Wednesday morning unable to see The Highlands, nor the East Ridge. That’s because there are more than a few fires burning in Canada and an abundance of smoke has currently worked its way to Butte.

It has been a hot, arid spring in Canada, according to the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration, with more than 100 wildfires currently being fought across western Canada.

Meteorologist Jeff Kitsmiller of the National Weather Service in Missoula predicts much of the smoke will dissipate by late Wednesday afternoon, but by the time night falls, it will make its way back.

“Right now most of our air flow is coming out of Canada, so all that smoke is directed right at Montana,” said Kitsmiller. “There’s been a fair amount of smoke in Washington as well.”

Clearer skies are not in Thursday’s forecast, but they are for Friday.

“The air flow will be more westerly,” said Kitsmiller, “so we won’t have that source of smoke anymore.”