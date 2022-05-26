Campgrounds open for Memorial Day weekend in Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest

The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is ready for the upcoming camping season as Memorial Day approaches. Area campgrounds usually fill up over Memorial Day weekend, but dispersed camping is also allowed fewer than 300 feet from designated roads. All campgrounds have passed preseason inspections. Roads and access to campsites will likely be muddy and higher elevations may still have snow.

The largest of the national forests in Montana, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge covers 3.35 million acres and lies in eight southwest Montana counties: Granite, Powell, Jefferson, Deer Lodge, Silver Bow, Madison, Gallatin and Beaverhead. Forest Service offices offer forest maps and brochures for purchase; other visitor information is free. Check out the website www.fs.usda.gov/bdnf.

The main camping season in developed campgrounds is Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend. Most sites in campgrounds are available on a first-come, first-serve basis; some can be reserved at www.recreation.gov. Fees are charged at many of the developed campgrounds. Pets are welcome in campgrounds, but must be kept on a leash in developed recreation areas.

CAMPFIRES

You may build campfires in most areas as long as you make them safe. In developed recreation areas, build campfires away from overhanging branches, steep slopes, rotten stumps or logs, dry grass, and leaves. During extremely dry conditions, fire restrictions will be in effect.

FOOD STORAGE

Special food storage requirements are in effect forest wide and the entire Anaconda Pintler Wilderness. Bears are found throughout the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest and their numbers are increasing. It is recommended that all visitors assist in the effort to prevent bears from becoming habituated to human food in order to provide for human safety, and the welfare of bears. Find food storage requirement information at www.fs.usda.gov/bdnf.

Recreationists need to be on the lookout for bears no matter the season. Being outdoors means being with wildlife. Many people never encounter a bear. For information on hiking and camping bear country visit www.fs.usda.gov/bdnf.

BUTTE RANGER DISTRICT

The following Butte Ranger District campgrounds will be open for the summer season by noon on Friday, May 27.

Beaverdam: Located approximately 20 miles south of Butte, Beaverdam has 15 camping sites. Amenities include tent and trailer camping, fire rings, picnic tables, drinking water, toilets and parking. The fire sites and restrooms are wheelchair accessible. There is a $5 fee per night payable at the campsite.

Delmoe Lake: This campground and picnic area on the shores of Delmoe Lake has a boat ramp, tent and trailer camping, picnic tables, toilets, drinking water and parking. It costs $8 per night with an additional $3/night vehicle fee. These fees are payable at the campsite. There are 25 camping sites.

Lowland: There are 12 camping sites at Lowland, about 20 miles north of Butte. Amenities include tent and trailer camping, picnic tables, toilets, drinking water, established fire rings and parking. The fire sites and restrooms are wheelchair accessible. There is a $5 fee per night payable at the campsite.

Pigeon Creek: The six Pigeon Creek camping sites are available for tents only, not trailers. Pigeon Creek is about 20 miles north of Butte. Amenities include tent camping, toilets and drinking water.

Toll Mountain: Located about 20 miles east of Butte, Toll Mountain has five camping sites. Amenities include tent and trailer camping, an established fire ring at each site, toilets, picnic tables and parking.

Whitehouse: There are five camping sites at Whitehouse, about 30 miles north of Butte. There are also fishing opportunities via the adjacent Boulder River. Amenities include tent and trailer camping, picnic tables, toilets and parking.

Fleecer Cabin, High Rye Cabin, Hells Canyon Guard Station, and other cabins are available for rent.

DAYTIME RECREATION

For those who prefer daytime recreation, Thompson Park is open from 8 a.m. through 9 p.m. daily this summer. It is co-managed with Butte-Silver Bow and contains 25 miles of trails, including part of the Milwaukee Road. There are three picnic areas and an 18-hole disc golf course.

North of Butte the Sheepshead Recreation Area offers opportunities for daytime picnicking and fishing at Maney Lake about 20 miles north of Butte. There are two pavilions that can be rented for events. To make a reservation, call the Butte-Jefferson Ranger District.

PINTLER RANGER DISTRICT

Pintler Ranger District is reporting all campgrounds cleaned, hazardous trees removed, water tested and open for business. Hosts are moving in this week and next and we will be ready by Memorial Day.

Open for Memorial Day are:

Copper Creek

Stony Creek

Race Track

Orofino

Philipsburg Bay

Lodgepole

Piney

Spring Hill

Flint Creek

Cable Mountain

Eastfork

Spillway

Crystal Creek Campground is only accessible via snowmobile.

MADISON RANGER DISTRICT

All campgrounds are open with the exception of Hilltop Campground and Branham Campground. Hilltop will open soon, heading into Memorial Day weekend. Branham Campground is still under snow at this time. (Reminder that all the roads heading into the Gravelly Range are gated until July 1.) Campground hosts at Riverview and Wade Lake have arrived.

Water is being tested and should be completed soon at Cliff Point, Wade Lake, Hilltop, Riverview, Madison River and West Fork

WISE RIVER RANGER DISTRICT

Some Wisdom/Wise River campgrounds are still under snow, which is typical for this time of year.

Campgrounds open for Memorial Day:

Pioneer Scenic Byway

Boulder Creek

4th of July

Little Joe

Lodgepole

Mono Creek

Pettengill

Willow

Wisdom Area

May Creek CG

Steel Creek CG

All other developed campgrounds still have some level of snow and typically are not open this early in the year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0