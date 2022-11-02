 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Call to carvers for annual ice carving contest Dec.10 in Uptown Butte

Time to make art from ice

Carrie Fisher and Scott Powers carve a sugar skull with a hard hat during the 2021 annual ice carving event in Uptown Butte.

 Meagan Thompson, The Montana Standard

Artists can sign up now for the annual ice carving contest coming to Uptown Butte 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday Dec. 10.

Anyone with an interest in carving — at all levels of expertise — from novice to expert can enter to compete for prizes and bragging rights. Carvers will be matched with a business sponsor and a block of ice. For more information or to sign up, contact Corey Gransbery at coreygrans@gmail.com or call 529-4795.

Over the past decade, the event has drawn local support for Uptown businesses.

Spectators can expect to see carvers chip away at ice blocks (each weighs more than 340 pounds) in front of Uptown businesses until 3 p.m. before judges cast a cold eye on the carvings and rank them in adult, rookie and child categories for prizes.

Shoppers can watch from a safe distance the progress throughout the day as carvers uncover beautiful carvings from within frozen ice blocks.

