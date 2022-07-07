California woman dies at crash scene near Melrose

A 51-year-old woman from Valencia, California died Wednesday afternoon in a one-vehicle car crash near Melrose, and the 53-year-old driver from Fairfield, California was transported to St. James Healthcare with unknown injuries.

According to a Montana Highway Patrol report, the accident happened around 1 p.m. on I-15 South, Mile Marker 92. The driver of the Chevrolet SUV fell asleep, causing the vehicle to drift off the road. The man overcorrected and again overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to roll multiple times and partially ejecting the passenger.

The woman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was declared dead at the scene and the man was airlifted to St. James Healthcare in Butte.

The MHP reported that road conditions were dry. Alcohol and speed are not suspected factors in the crash.