WHITEHALL FARMERS MARKET

Held every Saturday from June 10 through September 30 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Whitehall Farmers Market features vintage items, arts & crafts, fresh produce, baked goods and more. At Legion Street Park.

JUNE

7, 14, 21, 28 — Gold Junction presents the Family Adventure Film Series at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Star Theatre. The movies are free, but donations are appreciated. In June, the movies are “Beethoven," "Little Giants," "Richie Rich," and "Hook."

8, 15, 22, 29 — Gold Junction presents the Family Adventure Film Series at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Star Theatre. The movies are free, but donations are appreciated. In June the movies are “The Westerner," "For Whom the Bell Tolls," and "High Noon."

15-18 — Carnival at the Campground Big Sky Vintage Trailer Rally at the Cardwell General Store and Campground. Call (707) 738-8607 for details.

17 — Community Garage Sale. Shop for bargains and more bargains. Call (406) 287-2260 for details.

24 — Enchanted Forest Faire on the Main Street Green. Call (406) 439-6919 for details.

JULY

5, 12, 19, 26 — Gold Junction presents the Family Adventure Film Series at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. In July, the movies are “Little Rascals,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” “The Black Stallion,” and “Free Willy.”

6, 13 — Gold Junction presents the Western Film Series at 6 p.m. Thursdays at the Star Theatre. The movies are free but donations are appreciated. The July movies are “Man of the West,” and “The Hanging Tree.”

15-16 — The Copper K Fiber Fest will be held at the Copper K Barn at 786 Points of Rock Road. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Details at copperkfiberfestival.com.

28-29 — Frontier Days includes a community barbecue, street vendors, live music, kids’ activities and more. Details at (406) 287-2260.

SEPTEMBER

8 — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents "Three Musketeers" at 6 p.m. on the Main Street Green.

23 — Fall Festival, including a vendor's market, scarecrow contest, kids carnival, pumpkin patch and more. Call (406) 287-2260 for details.