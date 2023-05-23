Speaker Series at Headwaters State Park

Encompassing nearly 535 acres, Missouri Headwaters State Park is located on Trident Road near Three Forks, and hosts a summer series of speakers and musicians each Saturday at 7 p.m. from June 10 through August 12.

A full list has not been completed, but some dates have been filled. On June 10, Montana musician Rob Quist will perform. Two weeks later on June 24, game warden Matt Wemple will give a "Bear Aware" presentation. On July 8, cultural anthropologist Billy Maxwell will present "Sleeping Across the Louisiana Territory, 1805-06."

As it has in the past, the park will host a 9 a.m. breakfast on Sunday, July 23, to commemorate an historic event. On July 27, 1805, Captain Meriwether Lewis met back up with his fellow explorer, Second Lieutenant William Clark, at the site of today's park. The two men sat down to discuss their travels over breakfast.

Located where the Missouri River officially begins, the park has a multitude of amenities, including a beautiful picnic area. Enjoy camping, hiking, fishing, bicycling, and tour the historical exhibits throughout the park. There are endless opportunities for photographers, from wildlife to wildflowers and scenic views.

A complete list of speakers and events will be posted on the park website in June. Visit https://fwp.mt.gov/stateparks/missouri-headwaters/ or call (406) 285-3610 for more information.

Three Forks Rodeo Weekend action Friday and Saturday night with the cowboys and cowgirls of the Northern Rodeo Association featuring bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, bull riding, steer wrestling, tie down roping, team roping, ladies barrel racing, ladies breakaway roping, junior barrel racing and junior breakaway roping. Mini bull riding returns again this year and will run in advance of and during the performance. Friday night is family night and kids admission (12 and under) is free with an adult and canned food (or cash) donation for the Headwaters Area Food Bank. For details call Three Forks Rodeo at 406-272-3716 or visit https://www.threeforksrodeo.com/annual-nra-rodeo/

Music festivals

Two of Montana’s favorite music festivals — Headwaters Country Jam and Rockin’ the Rivers — feature great music by music legends as well as newer performers who provide fans with a ton of fun and memories to last a lifetime.

Each of the three-day festivals is set in a natural outdoor amphitheater surrounded by rolling hills and beautiful Montana scenery at “The Bridge” located between Three Forks and Cardwell. The historic Sappington Bridge once spanned the Jefferson River nearby and was moved to this site; ultimately the venue became known as “The Bridge.”

Spend one day or camp at the site for the weekend. There are vendors at both events.

JULY

13-15 — Rodeo Dayz kicks off with a stick horse derby July 13 at the Farmers Market. Street dances, fireman's breakfast, parade, street vendors and entertainment. Visit www.threeforksmontana.com for details.

22 — Headwaters Bank Run, featuring a 5K and 10K run/walk and half marathon. Proceeds to benefit the Headwaters Trail System. Visit www.threeforksmontana.com for details.

27-29 — Headwaters Country Jam at 1865 Hwy 2 Cardwell, MT 59721 just outside of Three Forks. Please use Google Maps not Apple Maps for correct GPS Location. For details, visit https://headwaterscountryjam.com/info/

AUGUST

4-5 —46th Annual Three Forks Fly-In. Free admission. See old and new aircraft. With events and activities for all ages. Pilots competition with flour drops and spot landings, and a kids ping pong ball drop. Camping with showers on site. Visit www.threeforksmontana.com for details.

10-12 — Rockin’ the Rivers 2023 rock festival. For details, go to https://www.rockintherivers.com/

SEPTEMBER

23 — The John Colter Run, 9 a.m. - noon at Headwaters State Park. For details and registration visit https://winddrinkers.org/trailhead/races/john-colter/