JUNE

3 — The Jaycees annual “Red, White & Blue” fundraiser golf scramble. Contact Jason Schumacher at (406) 660-1781 or the golf course at (406) 683-9933.

3 — The annual June Jubilee, with family-friendly events including Community Yard Sale and Vendors at Kiwanis Park, Duck Race on Blacktail Creek, Touch-A-Truck, Pie-eating Contest and 27th Annual Auto Festival and Cruise at Depot Park, located on Montana and Reeder streets. Contact dillonmtcf@gmail.com for details.

8 — The Ag-Stravaganza from 5 - 7:30 p.m. With an after-hours mixer for the agricultural community at the 4-H building, Beaverhead County Fairgrounds; come network with farmers and ranchers and enjoy a barbecue supper. Contact info@beaverheadchamber.org for details.

10— Dillon Jaycees Demolition Derby, with $15,500 purse, starts at noon at the Beaverhead County Fairgrounds. Contact https://www.dillonjaycees.com/demolition-derby

10— Dillon Jaycees Summer Kickoff Concert featuring HINDER, 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $25.00. For details call (406) 925-9420.

June 22, July 5, Aug. 24 — Thursdays at the Chamber. At noon on the porch of the Beaverhead Chamber of Commerce building. Stop by and enjoy a free lunch of hot dogs and chips, with good conversation. Contact info@beaverheadchamber.org or call (406) 683-5511 for details.

24 — The annual Ride Around the Pioneers in One Day, a charity cycling event for Camp Mak-A-Dream. Registration fees vary and include ride support, Saturday night barbecue and festivities. For details visit www.ratpod.org.

JULY

4 — Jaycees Fireworks and downtown celebration.

13, 20, 27 and Aug. 3 — Dinner in The Park, at Jaycees Park, 6:30 p.m.

21-23 — Fourth Annual Dillon History Days. This year's theme is "Remembering the 70s." Championship barbecue cookoff, "What's Your Talent?" talent show, teddy bear picnic, car smash, craft/vendor fair, Crazy Days Sidewalk Sale, and more. Visit www.beaverheadchamber.org or call (406) 683-5511 for details.

22-25 — First Annual Territorial Rodeo Days features PSRA Sr. Pro Rodeo, open rodeos, Saturday night downtown dance with Sam Platt and the Plainsmen, and more. For details visit www.beaverheadchamber.org.

AUGUST

5 — Pronghorn Pursuit Trail Run sponsored by Beaverhead Trails Coalition. From 8:45 a.m. - 12:45 p.m., Dillon Town Overlook trailhead. Visit https://www.beaverheadtrails.org/events for details and to register.

12 — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents "Three Musketeers" at 6 p.m., UM-Western Legacy Plaza.

SEPTEMBER

2-3 — "Montana’s Biggest Weekend,'' the Dillon Jaycees PRCA Rodeo features a ranch rodeo, PRCA rodeo, wild horse race, music, a Labor Day parade at 10 a.m., and carnival. For details on all events call (406) 925-9420 or visit www.dillonjaycees.com.

Aug. 30-Sept. 3 — The Beaverhead County Fair in Dillon features livestock shows, exhibits, youth rodeo, team sorting, team branding and more during Montana’s Biggest Weekend.

DILLON FARMERS MARKET

The Dillon Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fridays June 11 through Sept. 3. This community event connects local producers and shoppers in an open-air setting, and offers locally grown produce, as well as locally prepared or processed food specialties and baked goods, arts and crafts, children's activities, and a variety of entertainment and educational programs.

DINNER IN THE PARK

Dinner in the Park will be held at 6:30 p.m. July 10, 17, 24 and 31, at Jaycee Park.

ATTRACTIONS

BEAVERHEAD COUNTY MUSEUM

A log structure at 15 S. Montana St., housing artifacts and photos of area history, Lewis and Clark exhibit and natural history exhibit. Walking tour maps available. Times: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday and by appointment. Phone: 406-683-5027.

BEAVERHEAD ROCK STATE PARK

Recognized by Sacagawea as a landmark during the Lewis and Clark Expedition in 1805. Seen from the Waterloo area, this rock and hill west of it resembles a beaver swimming. The park is undeveloped. It is also called Point of Rocks by locals. Located 14 miles northeast of Dillon on Montana 41.

BIG HOLE NATIONAL BATTLEFIELD

The battlefield is a memorial to the people who fought and died there Aug. 9-10, 1877, combatants in a five-month conflict that came to be called the Nez Perce War. Army troops under the command of Gen. Oliver Howard attacked the Nez Perce camp before dawn. Some 60 Nez Perce were killed and 29 soldiers. 406-689-3155

CHARCOAL KILNS

The kilns are located in Canyon Creek, west of Melrose, and produced charcoal for smelting silver and other metals at Hecla Consolidated Mining Co.’s nearby Glendale smelter.

CLARK CANYON RESERVOIR

The lake is popular for water skiing and fishing. Camp Fortunate was an important stop for the Lewis and Clark expedition. During drought years, the foundations of the drowned town of Armstead appear.

COOLIDGE

This (now-ghost town) was developed in the 1920s around the impressive Elkhorn Mill. A narrow gauge railway carried ore to Divide and the Oregon Shortline Railway for shipment out of state.

CRYSTAL PARK

From Dillon, go south on Interstate 15 to Highway 278, west to National Forest Scenic Byway. Features picnicking and digging for quartz crystals and amethyst. Opens in June depending on weather, 406-683-3900.

PIONEER MOUNTAINS SCENIC BYWAY

This highway, not much traveled in summer and closed in winter, crosses through the Pioneer Mountains from Wise River in the north to Polaris in the south. The sights include the snowy peaks of the East Pioneers, lush meadows, some beetle killed forest, the mining ghost town of Coolidge, wildlife, Elkhorn Hot Springs, and the ranch country of the Grasshopper Valley.

RED ROCK LAKES NATIONAL WILDLIFE REFUGE

The refuge is 85 miles southeast of Dillon in the stunning expanse of the Centennial Valley, a one-time main route to Yellowstone National Park from the railroad at Monida. The refuge’s lakes and marshes became a haven for the trumpeter swan once threatened with extinction.

WESTERN MONTANA COLLEGE MUSEUM AND GALLERY

The campus houses a gallery/museum, 710 S. Atlantic St., features traveling exhibits, student art, and a permanent collection of C.M. Russell, E.S. Paxson, Ansel Adams and Russell Chatham. Open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 406-683-7232.