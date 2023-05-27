Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JUNE

17— Twin Bridges Fly-In and Cruise, 7:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aircraft and car show free and open to the public. Events and activities for kids of all ages, with free airplane rides for kids ages 8-17. Registration for rides begins at 8 a.m. and closes at 10 a.m.

17— Ruby Valley Pool opening from 12 - 3 p.m. With free barbecue. Free lessons available for kids; openings are limited. To sign up, email swinsheridan@gmail.com or message through the pool Facebook page.

28 - July 2— Twin Bridges first annual Bluegrass Festival at the Madison County Fairgrounds. With bands from Idaho, Wyoming, Montana and Washington; craft vendors and activities for kids. Camping on site. For details, visit twinbridgesbluegrass.com, or call (530) 340-0214.

JULY

8-9 — High Winds Youth Rodeo. Visit @High Winds Youth Rodeo on Facebook for more information.

11-16 — Madison County Fair & Rodeo in Twin Bridges. With two days of NRA Rodeo, exhibits, petting zoo, horseshoe tournament, motorcycle stunt show, lawnmower tractor pull, live music and dancing, and more. For a schedule visit madisoncountyfair.com/fair-schedule/, or call (406) 684-5824.

22— Annual Floating Flotilla River Parade. With cash prizes for best float. Line-up begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Madison County Fairgrounds in Twin Bridges. Parade begins at noon.

27-30 — Sheridan Days, a three-day event, kicks off with a car cruise on Thursday. Canadian singer Winnie Brave performs at 6 p.m. Friday at Ray Silve Memorial Baseball Park. Saturday features a fun run, duck races, parade and more. Musician Dan Henry performs at 6 p.m.

AUGUST

9 — Madison County Fair Barrel Race at the Twin Bridges Fairgrounds. With adult, youth and pee wee competitions. For details contact Madison County Fair at (406) 684-5824.

11-12 — Double Vision Twin Magic & Comedy Show. At the Jeffers Building in Sheridan. Show begins at 5 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

9 — Ken Steiner Memorial Car Show up and down Main Street. Street vendors, walking poker run to local businesses, 50/50 auction. With food, live music and local brews. All proceeds go to the Ken Steiner Memorial Scholarship Fund.

TWIN BRIDGES FARMERS MARKET

The Twin Bridges Farmers Market is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday at the Main Street City Park or the Madison County Fairgrounds (in inclement weather). Contact Coree at (406) 596-1978 or Jen at (406) 233-9616 for more information, or visit Facebook for updates and special events at https://www.facebook.com/TwinBridgesMTFarmersMarket.

SHERIDAN FARMERS MARKET

The Sheridan Farmers Market is held every Thursday 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. July 6 through Sept. 14 at Main Street Park. For details, call (406) 596-1304 or (406) 596-1627.