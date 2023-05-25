Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

JUNE

8 — Ladies Night, Flint Creek Outdoors

17 — Blues, Brews and BBQ starts at 9 a.m. in Philipsburg. Barbecuers of all specialties can show off their talent and enjoy a variety of local brews. For details call (406) 616-2873.

17 —Garnet Ghost Town Day, at one of Montana's best-preserved ghost towns. For details call (406) 329-3914.

24 — The world-famous all-you-can-eat Philipsburg Volunteer Fire Department clam bake. With fresh clams and oysters, spaghetti and salads. For updates visit the Philipsburg VFD Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PVFD1876/

JULY

4 — The annual Georgetown Lake Independence Day parade starts at noon above 7 Gables Resort, 150 Southern Cross Road.

9 — Drummond Kiwanis 82nd PRCA Rodeo and Parade. For more information visit https://www.facebook.com/DrummondKiwanis/

29-30 — Flint Creek Valley Days parade starts at noon surrounded by class reunions, and other small events to enjoy.

30— 27th Flint Creek Valley Days Classic Car Show, hosted by the Philipsburg Chamber of Commerce, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in downtown Philipsburg.

AUGUST

19 — The 13th Annual Rotary Concert and Charity Auction at Winninghoff Park features live music during the afternoon event and a live and silent auction. Annual fundraiser for Flint Creek Child Care and other charities. Food and beverages will be sold.

September

1 — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents "Measure for Measure" (NEED TIME/LOCATION)

9 — Miner's Union Day Picnic & Competition. In downtown Philipsburg. A full day of mining competitions featuring miners from across the Northwest.