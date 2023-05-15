JUNE

June - October — Old Montana Prison Museums - Prison, Montana Auto, Frontier, Playthings and Powell County History; Open 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., 1106 Main St.; Info: 406-846-3111; www.pcmaf.org

June - Sept. — Pen Art Gallery: “Frederic Remington: Old West Illustrator” original prints published in Harper’s Weekly 1882-1892, exhibit by Lee Silliman. Open Wednesday thru Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., free admission; 925 Main Street; Info: 406-846-3111

9, 10, 23, 24, 30 — Ghost Tours 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m., Old Montana Prison, 1106 Main St.; Info: 406-846-3111, www.pcmaf.org/old-prison

6 — Old Montana Prison Historic Dusk Tour 7:30 p.m. Guided in-depth history tour of the grounds and buildings 1106 Main St.; Info: 406-846-3111, www.pcmaf.org/old-prison

16-18, 23-25 — Cutler Brothers Live Theatre – Disney’s “Tarzan”

17 — Paddle (kayak or canoe)/Run/Bike Race, start/end at Arrowstone Park; Registration 8:00 a.m., race 9:00 a.m. Info and early registration: www.facebook.com/powcouparkboard; 406-846-9795

17 — 33rd Annual Territorial Days – Parade at noon, Classic car Show –N-Shine, Street Vendors, Cornhole Tournament, Brewfest, Live Music. Car registration 9:00 a.m.-11:30 a.m. at Old Montana Prison Yard Info: Chamber of Commerce 406-846-2094 or 406-846-4660

23-25 — Big Sky Draft Horse Expo with National Six-Horse Classic – Fairgrounds on north Main Street. Friday 10:00 a.m. Draft horse equipment demonstration at GrantKohrs Ranch NHS; 3:00 p.m. Arena Performance at fairgrounds; 6:30 p.m. BBQ and Music. Saturday – 9:30 a.m. Teamster events; 1:30 p.m. Grand entry and performance; 5:45 p.m. BBQ and Music; Sunday – 10:00 a.m. Cowboy Church; 11 am. Grand entry and performance. Tickets: 1 day, 3-day and family rates. Info: www.drafthorseexpo.com; 406-490-1305

30 - July 2 — Friday, Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 2:00 p.m. 301 Main Street; Info: 406-846-4096, www.cutlerbros.com

JULY

1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 28, 29 — Ghost Tours 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m., Old Montana Prison, 1106 Main St.; Info: 406-846-3111, www.pcmaf.org/old-prison

4 — Fireworks display and Pig Roast; Old Montana Prison. Free to the public; Info: 406-846-3111, www.pcmaf.org

4 — Parade and BBQ, 11:00 a.m.; Ovando, Highway 200, mile marker 44.5; west of Highway 141 intersection

6 — Cattle Branding 11:00 a.m.; Grant-Kohrs Ranch NHS, north Main Street. Free admission. Info: Info: 406-846-2070, www.nps.gov/grko

11 — Historic Dusk Tour 7:30 p.m., Old Montana Prison Guided in-depth history tour of the grounds and buildings, 1106 Main St.; Info: 406-846-3111, www.pcmaf.org/old-prison

12 — Taste of the West; 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Sample chuckwagon cooking and hear stories of life on frontier trail drives. Free admission, Grant-Kohrs Ranch NHS, north Main Street. Info: 406-846-2072, www.nps.gov/grko

14 — Bull-A-Rama, 7:00 p.m.; Fairgrounds arena, north Main Street

19, 26 — Haying with Horses 1:00-3:30 p.m.; Free admission; Grant-Kohrs Ranch NHS, north Main Street. Info: 406-846-2070, www.nps.gov/grko

29 — Hoofin’ it on the Ranch, 3K, 5K, 10K runs; registration 7:00 a.m.; races 8:00 a.m.; Grant-Kohrs Ranch NHS, north Main Street. Info: www.facebook.com/powcouparkboard; 406-846-9795

29 — 6th Annual Cookin’ on the Clarkfork BBQ Competition and Brewfest, live music; Main Street, Noon-6:00 p.m. Info and entry form: Face Book: Discover Deer Lodge, 406-498-9020 or 406-498-4877

28-30, Aug 4-6, Aug 11-13 — Cutler Brothers Live Theatre –“Willy Wonka” musical. Friday, Saturday 7:30 p.m.; Sunday 2:00 p.m. 301 Main Street; Info: 406-846-4096, www.cutlerbros.com

AUGUST

4, 5, 11, 12, 25, 26 — Ghost Tours 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m., Old Montana Prison 1106 Main Street; 406-846-3111, www.pcmaf.org/old-prison

8 — Historic Dusk Tour 7:30 p.m., Old Montana Prison Guided in-depth history tour of the grounds and buildings. 1106 Main St.; Info: 406-846-3111, www.pcmaf.org/old-prison

16-20 — Tri-County Fair, Fairgrounds – Open Class, 4-H and FFA Exhibits. Ranch Rodeo on Wednesday, Club Boxing on Thursday, NRA Rodeo performances Friday and Saturday a Livestock Auction, Youth Fun Area, Chili Cook-off, Team Roping, Quilt Show, Parade on Main Street – Saturday 4:00 p.m.; Information: 406-439-0797.

25-27 — Vintage Fall Market and Gun Show: Gun show at the PEN Convention Center, 925 Main; Antique and Flea Market across the way at Hass Park; Info: 406-846-3111.

SEPTEMBER

1, 2, 8, 9, 22 23, 20, 30 — Ghost Tours 9:00 p.m. – 3:00 a.m., Old Montana Prison 1106 Main Street. Info: 406-846-3111, www.pcmaf.org/old-prison

3-4 — Labor Day NRA Rodeo, 1:00 p.m. Sunday and Monday at Helmville Rodeo Grounds; Saturday: 9 a.m. Ranch branding and 3 p.m. Barrel races. Dances Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 p.m. in town; South off Hwy 141 on Route 271. Info: Facebook Helmville Rodeo Club or 406-360-0500

5 — Historic Dusk Tour 7:30 p.m., Old Montana Prison Guided in-depth history tour of the grounds and buildings, 1106 Main St.; Info: 406-846-3111, www.pcmaf.org/old-prison

6 — Shakespeare in the Park, “The Three Musketeers”; 5:30 p.m.; bring own seating, Old Montana Prison Yard, 1106 Main Street; Info: 406-846-3111

OCTOBER

15 — Pumpkin Sunday 1:00-4:00 p.m. - pumpkin patch for kids 14-under, hay maze, wagon rides, crafts; Grant-Kohrs Ranch NHS, north Main Street. Info: 406-846-2070, www.nps.gov/grko

20-23, 27-30 — Halloween Haunted House, Old Montana Prison 1106 Main Street; Info: 406-846-3111, www.pcmaf.org/old-prison