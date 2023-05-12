JUNE

17-18 — Uptown Hoops Basketball Tournament, featuring a 3-on-3 tourney, three-point shooting and dunk contests. Visit uptownhoops.com for details and to register.

17 —Celebrate Miners Union Day at the World Museum of Mining 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. Children’s activities, food trucks and more. Details at miningmuseum.org.

22-23 — The Colt Anderson Dream Big Foundation will hold its annual "Dream Big Montana Experience" in Butte. Events include a skills camp for youth grades K-8, a free activities camp for kids, live music, the Keith Sayers Freestyle Motocross Show, and more. Registration for skills camp ends June 21. Visit dreambigmontana.com for details.

23 —Musician Rachel Cardiello will present "New Songs for the Butte Mining Camp" at noon, Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Call (406) 782-3280 for details.

28 — "Copper Through the Ages," a presentation by World Museum of Mining Curator Christopher Hoskin-Rivera, at noon at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Archives, 17 W. Quartz St. Call (406) 782-3280 for details.

JULY

3-4 — Big Bang Freedom Festival at Chester Steele Park, just west of St. James Healthcare. With food and live music. On July 4 at 10 a.m. catch the parade from the Civic Center down Harrison Avenue , then watch fireworks on the Big M at dusk.

13 — "Butte the Bold," an original all-volunteer living history play narrated by miner and storyteller Matt Kiely. At 7 p.m. at the Mother Lode Theatre, 316 W. Park St. Call (406) 723-3602 for details.

14-16 — Montana Folk Festival is a free three-day event featuring hundreds of musicians, dancers and performers on multiple stages with continuous live performances by some of the best traditional performers in the nation, as well as some of the region's best traditional artists, ethnic and festival foods, a family area, and folk life demonstrations. Details: www.montanafolkfestival.com or www.facebook.com/mtfolkfest.

14-15 — Montana Lineman’s Rodeo starts at 8 a.m. at the Butte Vigilante Rodeo Grounds, 6354 Albany Ave. A competition for linemen, equipment operators, and tree trimmers. Fun for all ages. Bucket truck rides, bounce house, ladies pole climb, electric safety demonstrations and more.

22 — Butte 100 Mountain Bike race consists of three individual races, a 25-, 50-, and 100-mile ride, Begins at 6 a.m. atop the Continental Divide just outside of Butte. The race has grown from a small group of dedicated locals on a gravel road, to world-class athletes competing on world-class trails. Details: www.butte100.com.

27-29 — The Butte-Silver Bow County Fair, with an exciting change for 2023: all events will be held at The Original Mine. With livestock exhibits, kids activities, food, motorcycle jumping, and more. Priscilla Block performs July 28 at the Original Stage.

AUGUST

3 — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents "Measure for Measure" from 6-8 p.m. in Stodden Park.

4-5 — Brawls and Kickstart Days, a two-day event featuring bare-knuckle boxing, freestyle motorcycle stunts and more. With live music by Everclear at the Butte Depot on Aug. 5. Details at https://www.facebook.com/Brawlsandkickstartdays/.

5 — The annual Serbian Food Festival features music, food, dancing, and tours of the Holy Trinity Serbian Church. For details visit holytrinitybutte.org.

11-13 — An Ri Ra Montana Irish Festival celebrates Irish culture, heritage and music. At the Original Mine Yard on Main Street. Details at www.mtgaelic.org.

19 — Rhythm and Brews, a fundraiser for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Butte, from noon to 8 p.m. at the Original Mine Yard. Car show, food trucks and live music all day, with local breweries offering refreshments. Free admission.

26 — Big Butte Brewfest at the World Museum of Mining. Food and art vendors, non-alcoholic drink options, live music. Doors open at noon. Visit miningmuseum.org for details.

SEPTEMBER

9-10 — The annual North American Indian Alliance Pow Wow, Butte Civic Center. Native American dancing, costumes, food and music, and vendors with bead work and traditional items. Details: naia-butte.org or call (406) 782-0461.

ATTRACTIONS

STODDEN PARK AND RIDGE WATERS

Head over to 3103 S. Utah Ave. in Butte for fun for the whole family. The kids can enjoy a ride on the carousel or a romp around the playground. Highland Meadows Golf Course offers rounds of nine or 18 holes, as well as a par-3 course and an indoor simulator. If you just want to beat the heat, cool off with a trip to Ridge Waters Water Park.

LUNCH IN THE PARK

Lunch in the Park returns this year to Emma Park, 98 W. Silver St., on Wednesdays, June 29-Aug. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event features vendors, music, games for kids and more.

ART WALK

First Fridays through September — The Uptown Butte Art Walk is from 5 to 8 p.m. the first Friday of each month in Uptown Butte. Businesses will host local and regional artists.

FARMERS MARKET

Saturdays — The Butte Farmers Market will run 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on West Park Street between Main and Dakota Streets through Oct. 8. Dogs and other pets are discouraged. Also, cigarettes and alcohol are prohibited. For details, visit https://mainstreetbutte.org/see-do/butte-farmers-market/.

MUSIC ON MAIN

June 23-Aug. 25 — Music on Main is a weekly music and entertainment event in Uptown Butte 5 to 9 p.m. every Thursday on North Main Street throughout the summer.

TROLLEY TOURS

Daily — Trolley tours are given on the historic Butte on Old Number 1. Tours (90 minutes) start at the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, 1000 George St., Monday through Saturday at 10 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday tours are at 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. To reserve a spot, call 406-723-3177.

BERKELEY PIT VIEWING STAND

Once the largest truck-operated open pit copper mines in the United States, the Berkeley Pit will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

COPPER KING MANSION

The one-time home of Sen. William A. Clark, the Copper King Mansion at 219 W. Granite St. is open for guided tours through Sept 30. Tour times are 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., and 3:30 p.m. The tour lasts just over an hour and the cost is $10.

GRANITE MOUNTAIN-SPECULATOR MINE MEMORIAL

Dedicated in 1996, honors an estimated 166 miners who were killed when a fire broke out June 8, 1917. It remains America’s worst hard-rock mining disaster. The site of the memorial also gives visitors spectacular views of not only the East Ridge, but the Highlands as well. Turn east at the directional sign at the top of Main Street, north of the historic St. Lawrence O’Toole Church.