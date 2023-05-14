JUNE

13 — Smelter City Brewing Singo Night. Play musical bingo. Starts at 6 p.m. Smelter City Brewing is located at 101 Main Street.

21 — Anaconda Saddle Club Pole Bending and Barrel Racing. Arena opens at 5:30 p.m. Located at 81 Saddle Drive. Call (406) 560-4070 for details.

JULY

4 — The American Legion sponsors a parade down Main Street starting at 2 p.m. A fireworks show starts at dusk, around 10:30 pm, above Washoe Park.

7-9 — The 48th annual Goosetown Softball Tournament is a well-attended event with multiple divisions, a home run derby and offers an action-packed weekend of softball. Visit https://www.leaguelineup.com/welcome.asp?url=goosetown for details.

21-23 — Art in the Park, Washoe Park, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. A fundraiser for the Copper Village Art Museum, the event is a favorite among locals and visitors alike. The three-day event offers juried art and craft booths, ethnic foods and live music. Washoe Park offers lots of room and a playground for kids. Bring a lawn chair.

17 — Kenny Cook Memorial Car Show, Kennedy Common, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Registration begins at 9 a.m.

SMELTERMEN'S DAY CELEBRATION

Aug. 4-6

4 — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. sidewalk sales

5 to 7 p.m. artwalk

5 — 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Smeltermen’s Day Brewfest, micro brews, food and music.

The Smelter City Scamper starts at 7:30 a.m. at the Kennedy Common: 5K, 10K and half marathon, also a kids race.

Bus tours to the Anaconda stack 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m.

6 — Parade at 1 p.m. Music, food vendors, kids’ games. The parade route goes south on Main Street crosses over to Hickory and comes back to Kennedy Common.

Bus tours to the Anaconda stack 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

SEPTEMBER

5 — Montana Shakespeare in the Parks presents "Measure for Measure" at 5:30 p.m., Washoe Park.

22-24 — Wildlife Art Expo, with venues throughout downtown Anaconda. Art walk, wild game feed, and more. Visit www.cvmac.org or call (406) 563-2422 for more information.

OCTOBER

7 — Oktoberfest at Copper Village Museum and Art Center starts at noon. Arts and crafts, food, music, beer garden in Friendship Park.

COMMUNITY MARKET

July 20-Sept. 7 — The Anaconda Community Market, 4 to 7 p.m. every Tuesday at Kennedy Common, features local produce, bedding plants, baked goods, arts and crafts, with music and children’s activities.­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ Call (406) 563-5259 for details.