Ongoing Summer Events

Live music — Dave Walker and Bale of Hay perform the first and last Tuesdays of each month from 6-8 p.m., starting in June. More live music happens every Friday at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo.

Farmers Market — Every Wednesday evening.

Living History exhibits and demonstrations — In nearby Nevada City. Visit www.virginiacity.com for details.

JUNE

9-10 — Celebrate Irish heritage and history during Irish Weekend 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Virginia City. Event includes family-friendly fun, music, painting the green stripe on Wallace Street, parade, food, cultural information, and history. Visit www.virginiacity.com for more details.

17 — Brothel Days celebration. Virginia City was once the Wild West, and brothels were a big part of its heyday. For one weekend a year, visitors can dress up and revel in that history. For more details visit https://virginiacity.com/events.

June 30, July 28, Aug. 25 — Dusk at Disco! Free summer concert series at Discovery Park. Visit www.virginiacity.com for details.

JULY

4 — Fourth of July festivities include professional fireworks display at dusk from the Boot Hill area. All donations benefit the Virginia City Rural Fire Department Auxiliary.

8 — Vigilante Car Show. Call (406) 843-5700 for more information.

9 — Annual kids fishing derby 10 a.m. to noon at the kids' fishing pond between Virginia City and Nevada City. The kids will be divided into three age groups: 3-6, 7-9 and 10-12. There will be prizes for the largest fish, the heaviest fish and for the child who has come the farthest to fish. The Virginia City Vigilance Club, in cooperation with the state of Montana, sponsors the pond and the annual derby. The Ennis Fish Hatchery provides the fish. Details: Virginia City Area Chamber of Commerce at 800-829-2969.

AUGUST

5 — Montana Mardi Gras. Visit www.virginiacity.com for details.

11-13— Virginia City Art Show & Quick Draw. Juried art show open to the public on Friday from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m., and Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Quick Draw takes place Aug. 12 at 7 p.m. Applications and more details at www.virginiacity.com.

26— Second Annual Virginia City Gold Rush 5K. With duck race to follow.

SEPTEMBER

2 — Labor Day Poker Ride. Visit www.virginiacity.com for details.

23 — Virginia City Bike Fest. Visit www.virginiacity.com for details.

30 — Vigilante Fall Festival. Visit www.virginiacity.com for details.