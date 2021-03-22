 Skip to main content
Calcutta in Butte raises big money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
Calcutta in Butte raises big money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Organizers say the annual Cystic Fibrosis NCAA Calcutta at the Butte Country Club was a tremendous success once again “because of the compassion and generosity of our community.”

The event was held last Tuesday and normal attendance was greatly reduced because of COVID restrictions. But those who came raised nearly $20,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and $2,500 for the Cody Dieruf Foundation in Bozeman.

All 64 teams in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament are auctioned off at the event, which is legal and licensed by the state of Montana, and 10% of the proceeds are donated to the foundation. Bids totaled $172,850, resulting in $17,285 for the foundation, with the rest returned to bidders through cash prizes.

A second avenue of revenue comes from an auction of merchandise and services donated by businesses, individuals, and artists in our community, which raised close to $5,000. That money will be split between the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Cody Dieruf Foundation.

Other miscellaneous donations to the foundation were also collected.

The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation provides financial support for research into a cure for cystic fibrosis, a chronic lifelong and deadly disease that attacks the respiratory and digestive systems of cystic fibrosis patients.

The Cody Dieruf Foundation provides financial support for cystic fibrosis patients and their families in a multitude of different ways to offset the financial burden imposed on them by cystic fibrosis.

