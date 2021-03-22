Calcutta in Butte raises big money for Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Organizers say the annual Cystic Fibrosis NCAA Calcutta at the Butte Country Club was a tremendous success once again “because of the compassion and generosity of our community.”

The event was held last Tuesday and normal attendance was greatly reduced because of COVID restrictions. But those who came raised nearly $20,000 for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and $2,500 for the Cody Dieruf Foundation in Bozeman.

All 64 teams in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament are auctioned off at the event, which is legal and licensed by the state of Montana, and 10% of the proceeds are donated to the foundation. Bids totaled $172,850, resulting in $17,285 for the foundation, with the rest returned to bidders through cash prizes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A second avenue of revenue comes from an auction of merchandise and services donated by businesses, individuals, and artists in our community, which raised close to $5,000. That money will be split between the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and the Cody Dieruf Foundation.

Other miscellaneous donations to the foundation were also collected.