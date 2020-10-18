By George, what now? B-SB officials punt on solutions to problematic street

“I know many of the commissioners have seen videos that we posted on social media of the radically insane speeding and going the wrong way and … all kinds of stuff about George Street, but I guess the city decided that making it one-way and posting proper signage was enough.”

The problems are only going to get worse, she and others say, if a proposed greenway is created near the area as part of a sweeping Superfund agreement reached this year. That will mean more children and more motorists.

Talk, talk, punt

When commissioners started talking about George Street themselves, the recommendation starting out was to refer the matter to the council’s Public Works Committee for more detailed consideration.

Commissioner Dan Olsen, who chairs that committee, seemed receptive to that. There were other street safety requests on the agenda, he noted, and speeding was a problem in a lot of places.

“I think maybe it’s time for the Public Works Committee and the Public Works Department to maybe start looking outside the box and see if there is a different way to skin this cat,” Olsen said.

McDonough’s district straddles George Street and he helped get the traffic analysis done a few years back that resulted in the change to one-way.