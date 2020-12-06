'Buy It in Butte' initiative highlights local businesses

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Buy it in Butte initiative is a unified, collaborative effort on the part of Butte media, the Butte Chamber of Commerce, Butte Local Development Corp. and local businesses to promote shopping local this holiday season. As a part of that initiative, The Montana Standard will be profiling some of the participating businesses each week in December.
You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that this pandemic has financially devastated towns and cities across America.
Butte is no exception.
According to Lori Baker-Patrick, treasurer for Butte-Silver Bow County, Butte has an estimated 2,267 businesses.
Many of these businesses are hurting and need our help.
Long before the holiday season kicked in, Butte officials, business leaders and local media had a meeting of the minds to tackle that particular elephant in the room.
What could they do — collectively — to help these businesses?
The “Buy It in Butte” initiative was born. And, believe it or not, it was not for monetary gain. These business leaders love their hometown and recognize, now more than ever, the need to support “one and all.”
Stephanie Sorini, executive director of the Butte-Silver Bow Chamber of Commerce, said she can’t stress enough the importance of shopping locally.
“It is critical to shop locally and support our businesses,” says Sorini, “and not only this holiday season, but every day.”
According to the Washington Post, approximately 186 million shoppers took advantage of the recent Cyber Monday. The yearly event yielded nearly $11 billion dollars in purchases.
While acknowledging that the coronavirus has kept many people out of Butte establishments, Sorini notes that several businesses are offering on-line shopping, too, along with curbside pickup and delivery.
“We have unique shopping,” says Sorini, “and most offer gift certificates as well.”
Speaking of unique shopping, the World Museum of Mining gift shop, 155 Museum Way, has that in abundance. Items for sale include local rocks and minerals, along with Butte souvenir items.
As an added incentive, this year the shop also has a display of Butte memorabilia for purchase, too.
Sales made at the World Museum of Mining gift shop help to keep the museum afloat. This year, with so many canceled events, those sales are even more imperative.
“The gift shop helps us to maintain and share Butte’s history,” says Jeanette Kopf, executive director. “Of course, our photos are available for purchase, too.”
Kopf, like the rest of us, hopes 2021 brings a vaccine and an end to the virus. She’s eager to once again open the museum doors to the public.
“Butte has so much history,” she says, “and the museum enables us to share that history.”
Kopf has also decided, virus or not, the museum would share a Christmas tradition. She encourages residents to come view the lighted Meaderville Nativity Scene.
“We even got a snowman and a Christmas tree atop our headframe,” she proudly adds.
Ann Finch-Johnston, owner of Second Edition Books, 112 S. Montana St., has had to “think outside of the box” this year.
The book owner believes that Butte residents, herself included, need to adjust their expectations and make a more concerted effort to go out and look for the many truly unique gifts Butte has to offer.
“A lot of Butte businesses depend on each other to succeed,” says Finch-Johnston, who knows first-hand that these businesses go the extra mile for their customers.
At her bookstore that “extra mile” can include making local and out-of-state calls to track down a book for a customer.
“You don’t get that personal touch shopping online,” she says.
Kami Johnson is one busy lady. Not only is she the general manager at the Best Western Butte Plaza Inn, 2900 Harrison, she is also one of the owners of Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 2800 Harrison Ave.
If this pandemic has taught her one thing, it's that Butte’s “can do” spirit is alive and well.
Johnson remains humble when talking about how Butte residents pulled together early on in the pandemic and supported local restaurants.
“We would not have made it through if it wasn’t for them,” she confesses.
That being said, it’s been a struggle, particularly at the Butte Plaza Inn, and Johnson admits, things are quiet at the hotel.
“We miss the Canadian travelers,” says Johnson. “We are a good stopping point for them.”
In addition, virtual meetings are now the norm as corporations put a halt to face-to-face meetings. Sports tournaments remain on hold as well.
None of these scenarios are advantageous to running a business.
Ever the optimist, Johnson says Butte can “weather this storm.”
Tabatha Hyatt thinks the storm is about to dissipate.
Three years ago, she began working for Express Employment Services, 700 E. Front St. Last year she became part-owner of the business, with Jason Manning remaining as the primary owner.
Hyatt has no regrets. It’s a job tailor-made for her.
“It is super fun to help both sides — for clients who need a job filled and for those who want to be employed,” says Hyatt, who calls herself a bit of a matchmaker.
This year, many of their clients were in need of essential workers, so business has been brisk.
“We probably work with 150 businesses each year,” says Hyatt, “all looking to fill anywhere from short-term to long-term positions, professional to industrial.”
She believes it is important to promote all businesses of Butte — new and old.
“We don’t exist without other businesses,” Hyatt says, “so it is necessary to promote Butte.”
