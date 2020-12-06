'Buy It in Butte' initiative highlights local businesses

EDITOR’S NOTE: The Buy it in Butte initiative is a unified, collaborative effort on the part of Butte media, the Butte Chamber of Commerce, Butte Local Development Corp. and local businesses to promote shopping local this holiday season. As a part of that initiative, The Montana Standard will be profiling some of the participating businesses each week in December.

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to figure out that this pandemic has financially devastated towns and cities across America.

Butte is no exception.

According to Lori Baker-Patrick, treasurer for Butte-Silver Bow County, Butte has an estimated 2,267 businesses.

Many of these businesses are hurting and need our help.

Long before the holiday season kicked in, Butte officials, business leaders and local media had a meeting of the minds to tackle that particular elephant in the room.

What could they do — collectively — to help these businesses?

The “Buy It in Butte” initiative was born. And, believe it or not, it was not for monetary gain. These business leaders love their hometown and recognize, now more than ever, the need to support “one and all.”