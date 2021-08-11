Butte's younger residents impacted by COVID-19

New COVID cases are highest among Butte's younger generations and the unvaccinated.

The county had 46 active cases as of late Tuesday. Of those, the median age of those infected was 29. Eight individuals were under the age of 18, six under age 12, and two were 1-year-olds.

“The current resurgence in cases is hitting our younger harder,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said. “We have a segment of our population that is very vulnerable right now, because they simply can’t be vaccinated due to the current lack of a pediatric vaccine.”

Five individuals with the virus were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare as of Tuesday, four of them from Butte-Silver Bow. Two remain in the hospital’s intensive unit.

Of 96 confirmed cases reported from Jul. 24 through Aug. 10, 63 percent – or 61 individuals – were not fully vaccinated – four individuals had received only one dose, and 11 were not vaccinated due to their young age.

Forty-six individuals – or 47 percent of those 96 confirmed cases – were not vaccinated. The vaccination status of six people was unknown.

Of those 96 cases, 30 percent – or 29 individuals – were fully vaccinated and therefore defined as breakthrough cases.