Butte's younger residents impacted by COVID-19

New COVID cases are highest among Butte's younger generations and the unvaccinated.
The county had 46 active cases as of late Tuesday. Of those, the median age of those infected was 29. Eight individuals were under the age of 18, six under age 12, and two were 1-year-olds.
“The current resurgence in cases is hitting our younger harder,” Butte-Silver Bow Health Officer Karen Sullivan said. “We have a segment of our population that is very vulnerable right now, because they simply can’t be vaccinated due to the current lack of a pediatric vaccine.”
Five individuals with the virus were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare as of Tuesday, four of them from Butte-Silver Bow. Two remain in the hospital’s intensive unit.
Of 96 confirmed cases reported from Jul. 24 through Aug. 10, 63 percent – or 61 individuals – were not fully vaccinated – four individuals had received only one dose, and 11 were not vaccinated due to their young age.
Forty-six individuals – or 47 percent of those 96 confirmed cases – were not vaccinated. The vaccination status of six people was unknown.
Of those 96 cases, 30 percent – or 29 individuals – were fully vaccinated and therefore defined as breakthrough cases.
“We are telling the community that even if you are fully vaccinated against the virus, you should take precautions, such as wearing a mask in indoor places and distancing from groups,” Sullivan said.
The Delta variant of the virus has been detected in Butte-Silver Bow, and Sullivan said she believes the variant will continue to play a significant role in cases that are anticipated.
Health department officials are meeting several times a week with administrators from Montana Technological University, Butte School District No. 1 and the Butte Central Catholic Schools system.
“We are in back-to-school mode and working diligently with school officials to try to ensure a safe 2021-2022 school year,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said vaccines are widely available, with several pop-up clinics planned as follows:
-Wednesday, Aug. 11, Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse Rotunda, 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
-Thursday, Aug. 12, Vaccine Sweepstakes event, Butte Civic Center, 1-2:30 p.m.
-Saturday, Aug. 14, Butte Farmers Market on Park Street, 10 a.m.-noon
-Thursday, Aug. 19, Naranche Stadium Courtyard, 3-6 p.m.
Vaccines are also available at Safeway on Massachusetts; Walgreens; CVS; Walmart; the Medical Arts Pharmacy next to St. James Healthcare; the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department; and Southwest Montana Community Health Center.
As of Tuesday, COVID cases per 100,000 population was at 17.98, an increase from 15.51 per 100,000 one week ago. The country's most recent positivity rate, or the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 over a given period of time, is 8.3 percent, an increase of 4 percent from a week ago.