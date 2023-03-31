The World Museum of Mining’s gift shop will open for season on Saturday, April 1, and underground tours will begin, depending on tour guide availability.

The gift shop will be open 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. seven days a week and underground tours will published by 9 a.m. daily at miningmuseum.org.

Grounds at the museum, 155 Museum Way south of the Montana Tech campus, will open for visitors Thursday, April 20.

A press release from the museum said cold, snow, and ice delayed the opening.

In addition to underground tours, the World Museum of Mining features a replica boom town from the 1800s, the Orphan Girl Mine Yard, a mineral and rock exhibit, the Samie Keith Doll and Dollhouse Exhibit and a memorial to fallen miners.

Memberships providing free admission and reduced rate underground tours are available. For admission prices and more information on the museum, visit miningmuseum.org.