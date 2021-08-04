Butte's Wolfe Tones hurling club gears up for fundraising concert, tournament

Butte’s Wolfe Tones Hurling Club will hold a fundraising concert at the Original Mine Yard on Friday, Aug. 13 to raise money for their Northwest Hurling, Gaelic Football and Camogie tournament the next day.
Butte’s Irish folk band Dublin Gulch will play from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Wolfe Tones founder Ryan Mulcahy, 44, planned a similar tournament last year, but it was canceled due to COVID-19. Since then, he’s been looking for a way to bring something Irish to town.
Mulcahy anticipates that the concert will ask for donations rather than charging an admission fee. He estimates tournament costs at around $3,000, not counting concert sound for the fundraiser. The goal for the fundraiser is to raise $5,000 to cover the tournament costs and put some money toward next year.
The club puts on clinics at Butte schools, which Mulcahy would like to bump up to a full youth league. The club would need youth equipment to do so, which could be bought with the fundraiser money.
Due to costs, players will be entering individually. All US Gaelic Athletic Association players are allowed to register. Before the concert, players will be drafted. Instead of playing with their home teams, players will be drafted onto mixed teams. Mulcahy is excited to play with a mix of different people.
While most players are from the Northwest area, some are coming from as far as Los Angeles, Maine and North Carolina. The Calgary Chieftains planned to come from Canada, but can’t due to the closed border.
The tournament will take place on the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Complex near Margaret Leary Elementary School from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mulcahy anticipates about 70 competitors based on RSVPs, who will be drafted into teams of 15. He’d like to see about 200-300 spectators.
The national USGAA finals take place Aug. 20-22 in Canton, Massachusetts near Boston, but the Wolfe Tones will not be attending.
“We’re not ready for Boston yet,” Mulcahy said.
The Wolfe Tones Hurling Club was founded by Mulcahy in 2018 with four players. The team now has 13 members. It is the second active Gaelic athletic team in Montana, after Thomas Meagher Hurling in Missoula.
The team is named after a Gaelic football and hurling team of the same name that formed in Butte in the 1910s. That team was named after Irish revolutionary Theobald Wolfe Tone.
Hurling is an outdoor team game of prehistoric Gaelic and Irish origins that has been played for over 3,000 years. The objective of the game is to use hands and a stick called a “hurley” to get a ball called a “sliotar” between the opponent’s goalposts. The pitch is like a larger rugby pitch, and there are 13-15 players per team. Matches in this tournament will take 40-60 minutes.
Camogie is women’s hurling, which has similar rules. Depending on the number of camogie players who show up, the tournament may have camogie games or may make the hurling games co-ed.
Gaelic football is much like soccer. Players advance the spherical leather ball toward the opposite goal with a combination of carrying, kicking, bouncing and hand-passing. Mulcahy anticipates about a 50-50 split of hurling and Gaelic football in the tournament.
Mulcahy plans to turn this fundraiser and draft tournament into an annual event.