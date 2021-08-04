Butte's Wolfe Tones hurling club gears up for fundraising concert, tournament

While most players are from the Northwest area, some are coming from as far as Los Angeles, Maine and North Carolina. The Calgary Chieftains planned to come from Canada, but can’t due to the closed border.

The tournament will take place on the Jeremy Bullock Memorial Soccer Complex near Margaret Leary Elementary School from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mulcahy anticipates about 70 competitors based on RSVPs, who will be drafted into teams of 15. He’d like to see about 200-300 spectators.

The national USGAA finals take place Aug. 20-22 in Canton, Massachusetts near Boston, but the Wolfe Tones will not be attending.

“We’re not ready for Boston yet,” Mulcahy said.

The Wolfe Tones Hurling Club was founded by Mulcahy in 2018 with four players. The team now has 13 members. It is the second active Gaelic athletic team in Montana, after Thomas Meagher Hurling in Missoula.

The team is named after a Gaelic football and hurling team of the same name that formed in Butte in the 1910s. That team was named after Irish revolutionary Theobald Wolfe Tone.