Butte's Washoe Sampler analyzed ore for six decades

The Washoe Sampler was small compared to most of the Anaconda Company’s processing plants, but it served the purpose of analyzing ore samples to keep control of the ore grade and to evaluate mining properties. The plant was a small mill and assay system.

The facility stood between the BA&P tracks and those of the Milwaukee Road, just northwest of the depot on Montana Street, today’s KXLF TV station. The site is vacant today, along Bryant Street just east of Illinois and Indiana Streets.

In 50-ton ore car increments, the Sampler processed about 1,500 tons of ore a day over its life from 1904 until the middle 1960s. The work was on contract to outside producers, in part to help guide the Anaconda Company in purchasing ore for their facilities in Anaconda and Great Falls, but also as a pay-for-service analytical lab for other companies. Most of the Sampler’s clients were in the Pacific Northwest, but ore came from as far away as New Zealand for analysis.

For its own ores, the Anaconda Company had a similar processing plant at the smelter in Anaconda. In the early days, the Butte Washoe Sampler would analyze 150- to 200-pound bags of ore from small operators, and the Company would pay cash for the ore after it was assayed, often giving the independent miner a “grub stake” to continue his operation.