Butte's Washoe Sampler analyzed ore for six decades

The Washoe Sampler was small compared to most of the Anaconda Company’s processing plants, but it served the purpose of analyzing ore samples to keep control of the ore grade and to evaluate mining properties. The plant was a small mill and assay system.
The facility stood between the BA&P tracks and those of the Milwaukee Road, just northwest of the depot on Montana Street, today’s KXLF TV station. The site is vacant today, along Bryant Street just east of Illinois and Indiana Streets.
In 50-ton ore car increments, the Sampler processed about 1,500 tons of ore a day over its life from 1904 until the middle 1960s. The work was on contract to outside producers, in part to help guide the Anaconda Company in purchasing ore for their facilities in Anaconda and Great Falls, but also as a pay-for-service analytical lab for other companies. Most of the Sampler’s clients were in the Pacific Northwest, but ore came from as far away as New Zealand for analysis.
For its own ores, the Anaconda Company had a similar processing plant at the smelter in Anaconda. In the early days, the Butte Washoe Sampler would analyze 150- to 200-pound bags of ore from small operators, and the Company would pay cash for the ore after it was assayed, often giving the independent miner a “grub stake” to continue his operation.
The Butte Taylor & Brunton Sampling Works, a design used across the country after F.M. Taylor and David Brunton built their first plant at Aspen, Colorado, in 1889, was acquired by the Washoe Copper Company, a subsidiary of Anaconda, a year after it was built in 1904. The original structure was totally destroyed by a fire July 15, 1910 but a new “fireproof” concrete and steel Washoe Sampler was built the next year.
The ore was hoisted to the top of a five-story tower where it was dumped though a series of crushers and splitters, resulting in four eight-ounce samples for assaying. The automated milling and sampling process took about 20 minutes for one ore-car load.
Although assaying of the final samples was done in a laboratory setting, the milling and splitting system of the Sampler were comparable to other milling operations, including their dangers. In its entire history, only four deaths were recorded at the Washoe Sampler. Philip Caron died in 1918, John Kerns in 1928, Wilfred Hooper in 1936, and William Craddock in 1941. Ellyn Breyer recalled that her husband worked at the Washoe Sampler from the end of World War II until the facility closed.
David Brunton worked with Horace Winchell in Butte to devise a method of underground geologic mapping still used today. Brunton’s pocket transit, the “Brunton Compass,” is a tool used by generations of geologists for measuring the orientations of rock layers and structures.