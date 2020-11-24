Butte's Uptown Christmas Stroll canceled

The Uptown Christmas Stroll has been canceled this year due to local and state COVID-19 guidelines on size of gatherings and social distancing and a rising number of positive cases in Butte, according to George Everett, Mainstreet Uptown Butte executive director and stroll organizer.

“We agree that with the number of COVID-19 cases in a town the size of Butte, it’s risky to do anything in public,’’ Everett said. “It’s better to err on the side of caution and look to the future when we have vaccines to lower the number of cases.’’

“We hope people enjoy the holidays and celebrate safely,’’ Everett said.

John Rolich, the environmental health division manager for the Butte Silver-Bow Health Department, said Everett consulted with the health department before deciding to cancel.

“They did the right thing,” Rolich said. “They didn’t even submit a plan.”

Going back to the summer festivals, cancelation has been the trend. Though events of over 25 people require health department approval as of Nov. 10 restrictions, Rolich said lately he doesn’t even get requests.