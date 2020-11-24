Butte's Uptown Christmas Stroll canceled

The Uptown Christmas Stroll has been canceled this year due to local and state COVID-19 guidelines on size of gatherings and social distancing and a rising number of positive cases in Butte, according to George Everett, Mainstreet Uptown Butte executive director and stroll organizer.
“We agree that with the number of COVID-19 cases in a town the size of Butte, it’s risky to do anything in public,’’ Everett said. “It’s better to err on the side of caution and look to the future when we have vaccines to lower the number of cases.’’
“We hope people enjoy the holidays and celebrate safely,’’ Everett said.
John Rolich, the environmental health division manager for the Butte Silver-Bow Health Department, said Everett consulted with the health department before deciding to cancel.
“They did the right thing,” Rolich said. “They didn’t even submit a plan.”
Support Local Journalism
Going back to the summer festivals, cancelation has been the trend. Though events of over 25 people require health department approval as of Nov. 10 restrictions, Rolich said lately he doesn’t even get requests.
“I haven’t had a call for an event in about three weeks now,” he said. “They’re understanding the importance of where we’re at and the severity of the COVID outbreak right now. I think our community is taking that into their own hands.”
Everett agreed with Rolich saying now is not the time to have people singing and dancing in the courthouse rotunda or children parading through Uptown streets. The ice sculpting contest is also canceled this year, as well as the Festival of Trees.
Uptown stores will be open, Everett said, but it’s up to each store to determine its hours and social-distancing plan. Most stores have websites and Facebook pages where shoppers can check to see what’s planned. He said stores will do whatever is necessary to keep people safe and help them with their gift lists.
Mary Johnston, executive director of the Anaconda Chamber of Commerce, said a modified Anaconda Christmas Stroll will take place on Friday, Nov. 27.
Johnston said stores will close at their normal time.
Secret Santa will be giving out Santa Cash to stroll button wearers in participating stores and eateries all day Friday, and every Saturday through Dec. 19. A stroll button drawing will be held and a virtual tree-lighting will follow Friday evening.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.