Butte's UHC announces expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability

UHC organizers are also planning outreach clinics in the near future to individuals who are home-bound and those living in congregate settings, such as group homes. These individuals have been identified by primary care providers in the community, and by group home operators.

“It is great to see that the supply coming into Butte-Silver Bow is picking up,” said Risik Rask, the UHC’s vaccine inventory coordinator and St. James Healthcare’s pharmacy director.

Reservations for vaccines, now and in the future, may be made online at www.butteciviccenter.com; those registering this way will have access to limited vaccination times.

Other allotted reservation times may be reserved at the Civic Center Box Office on Mondays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. by calling 406-497-6401 or walking up to the box office window.

Reservations may also continue to be made by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008. Individuals are asked to note that when registering online, in person, or over the phone, date of birth must match the eligible age for that’s week’s vaccine.

Otherwise, the registration will be deleted and not available. Those arriving at the Civic Center will be required to show identification showing date of birth.

The Unified Health Command vaccination clinic planning group is comprised of representatives from Butte-Silver Bow, Southwest Montana Community Health Center, St. James Healthcare and the North American Indian Alliance.

