Butte's UHC announces expanded COVID-19 vaccine availability

Organizers of next Wednesday’s COVID-19 vaccination clinic announce that more than 1,000 registration slots are being opened for the clinic at the Butte Civic Center.
Unified Health Command organizers said Friday that state health officials have indicated Butte-Silver Bow will receive an estimated 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine prior to Wednesday’s mass vaccination clinic. First vaccines will be available to all Butte-Silver Bow residents ages 70 and older, and those ages 16 to 69 with certain underlying health conditions.
Those conditions include cancer; chronic kidney disease; chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); Down syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; weakened immune system from solid organ transplant; severe obesity; sickle cell disease; and Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes. On a case-by-case basis, medical providers may recommend to the clinic individuals with conditions that place them at higher risk of COVID-19-related complications. Providers and patients in this category may call the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008.
UHC also is planning a second-shot booster clinic for Tuesday, for those who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine Feb. 2, and those who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine Feb. 9.
Both clinics next week are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
UHC organizers are also planning outreach clinics in the near future to individuals who are home-bound and those living in congregate settings, such as group homes. These individuals have been identified by primary care providers in the community, and by group home operators.
“It is great to see that the supply coming into Butte-Silver Bow is picking up,” said Risik Rask, the UHC’s vaccine inventory coordinator and St. James Healthcare’s pharmacy director.
Reservations for vaccines, now and in the future, may be made online at www.butteciviccenter.com; those registering this way will have access to limited vaccination times.
Other allotted reservation times may be reserved at the Civic Center Box Office on Mondays 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Tuesdays 10 a.m.-2 p.m. by calling 406-497-6401 or walking up to the box office window.
Reservations may also continue to be made by calling the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department’s COVID Call Center at 406-497-5008. Individuals are asked to note that when registering online, in person, or over the phone, date of birth must match the eligible age for that’s week’s vaccine.
Otherwise, the registration will be deleted and not available. Those arriving at the Civic Center will be required to show identification showing date of birth.
The Unified Health Command vaccination clinic planning group is comprised of representatives from Butte-Silver Bow, Southwest Montana Community Health Center, St. James Healthcare and the North American Indian Alliance.