Butte's tourism district headed toward 10-year extension

Melvin said Butte was one of the last communities to establish a TBID, and since its creation, its funding has underwritten numerous high school sports tournaments and other big events held at the Civic Center.

Melvin said TBID has allowed him to bid for tournaments two years out, so this year, the Civic Center bid for events in 2023.

“They’ve been wonderful for the Civic Center,” Melvin said. “They’ve helped the taxpayers because if we weren’t getting underwritten by these people, we’d be coming to council. So I’m a major proponent of this entity.”

There are now 18 hotels in the TBID, including three that didn’t exist when the district was established: Fairfield Inn, Holiday Inn Express and the Miner’s Hotel.

The Copper King Inn closed in 2014 but new owners bought it, put millions into renovations and reopened in 2017 as the Clarion Inn Copper King Hotel and Convention Center. There have been some ownership changes at other hotels, too.

The “footprint” calculation for creating or extending a TBID effectively means hotels with more acreage have more say on the issue. For example, the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort has nearly 32% of the acreage, and that does not include the golf course.