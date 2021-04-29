Butte's tourism district headed toward 10-year extension

The Tourism Business Improvement District in Butte-Silver Bow has spent $1.6 million on festivals, tournaments, marketing and other efforts to bring visitors to town over the past decade, and there’s ample support to extend it another 10 years.
Under Montana law, hoteliers can extend the district themselves if owners of more than 60% of the area of hotel property in the district, called a “footprint,” agree to it and the local government signs off.
TBID Director Maria Pochervina told commissioners Wednesday night that hotels making up at least 88% of the footprint want to keep the district alive another 10 years. Action is needed this year or the district sunsets.
Hoteliers have charged a nightly room fee of $1 since 2011 and used the revenue in numerous ways to foster tourism. The district’s board of hoteliers has resisted loud calls to increase the fee in recent years to raise more money, but nobody is suggesting the TBID go away.
Civic Center Director Bill Melvin and Stephanie Sorini, executive director of the Butte Chamber of Commerce, gave pitches for its extension during a required public hearing before council Wednesday night.
“When I see the economic activity that the funding they have provided for festivals, conventions, tournaments, putting more heads in beds in our community and offering more quality of life — it’s been huge for our community,” Sorini said.
Melvin said Butte was one of the last communities to establish a TBID, and since its creation, its funding has underwritten numerous high school sports tournaments and other big events held at the Civic Center.
Melvin said TBID has allowed him to bid for tournaments two years out, so this year, the Civic Center bid for events in 2023.
“They’ve been wonderful for the Civic Center,” Melvin said. “They’ve helped the taxpayers because if we weren’t getting underwritten by these people, we’d be coming to council. So I’m a major proponent of this entity.”
There are now 18 hotels in the TBID, including three that didn’t exist when the district was established: Fairfield Inn, Holiday Inn Express and the Miner’s Hotel.
The Copper King Inn closed in 2014 but new owners bought it, put millions into renovations and reopened in 2017 as the Clarion Inn Copper King Hotel and Convention Center. There have been some ownership changes at other hotels, too.
The “footprint” calculation for creating or extending a TBID effectively means hotels with more acreage have more say on the issue. For example, the Fairmont Hot Springs Resort has nearly 32% of the acreage, and that does not include the golf course.
But owners of at least 88% of the acreage favor another 10 years and the rest didn’t respond, Pochervina said, so an extension isn’t in doubt. The council must also pass a resolution of support, which it’s expected to do before the district sunsets in July.
The TBID has spent $1.6 million since its inception, including $395,000 on administrative costs, including director’s salary, accounting services and tourism advocacy.
About $387,000 has been spent on adverting campaigns for Butte’s warm season, $227,000 on Civic Center tournaments, $169,000 on group marketing campaigns and sponsorship of meetings and $144,000 on an airport campaign and music video.
It has steered $143,000 to festivals such as the Montana Folk Festival, An Ri Ra and Evel Knievel Days and $110,000 on events such as the Covellite Film Festival, Snoflinga, cross fit, bull riding and ones sponsored by the YMCA.
Another $29,000 has gone to Butte Central tournaments, and not included in the $1.6 million is $200,000 that has been set aside as matching incentive money that could be used to lure additional passenger flights to and from Butte.