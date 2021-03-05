Butte's Southwest Montana Veterans Home to welcome first resident Monday

Gov. Greg Gianforte will join Southwest Montana Veterans Home Foundation members and facility staff to welcome the first resident who will move into the new complex in Butte on Monday.

After years of cobbling together state and federal funding for the $20 million home, ground was broken at the 10-acre site off of Blacktail Loop near Three Bears Alaska in July 2019. Butte-based Markovich Construction has overseen construction since then.

The residential home will provide care for 60 elderly military veterans in five 12-bedroom cottages and a community center, with sidewalks and breezeways connecting them all. Veterans groups say a cottage design provides a more comfortable home setting than a single, large building.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Construction on the Community Center and Cottage 1 is complete and veterans to reside in the first cottage will begin to moving in Monday.

Cottages 2 and 3 are expected to be completed next, with the final cottages completed sometime this spring, said Jon Ebelt, a spokesman for the Montana Department of Health and Human Services that is overseeing the complex.