Tom Schrapps of Butte, who lost his son Reilly to fentanyl poisoning, will be U.S. Sen. Steve Daines’ guest at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address Tuesday night in Washington D.C.

“I look forward to having Tom in our nation’s capital to shine a light on the horrible fentanyl crisis that sadly took his son Reilly’s life and is plaguing Montana communities. I hope that the president will hear stories like Tom and Reilly’s and do everything he can to secure our southern border and stop the flood of dangerous drugs like fentanyl in to our communities,” Daines said Monday in a press release.

“I’m very honored to be going. I wish I wasn’t going in regards to my son,'' Schrapps said. "If it’s coming from the southern border, we need to stop that. We can’t stop it today or tomorrow, but if we start today there might be a difference next year,” he added.

Reilly Patrick Schrapps died in July 2022 after taking a pill that was laced with a deadly dose of fentanyl.

Every member of Congress is allowed one guest to the president’s State of the Union address.