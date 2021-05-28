Butte's Ridge Waters pool set to open June 7

Butte's popular water park, Ridge Waters, is set to open June 7 and will operate in two shifts seven days a week — one from noon to 3 p.m. and the other from 4 to 7 p.m., with 250 people allowed in the water park at each session.

The occupancy guidelines for the Stodden Park facility were set by the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department and may change if the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updates its guidelines. In the meantime, general manager Mark Fisher said the reduced hours will give him time to train staff.

The Butte-Silver Bow Parks and Recreation Department has had trouble finding lifeguards this summer. Fisher has 17 staff and eight applicants. His goal is 30 staff, and with one more round of hiring left, he thinks he should have adequate staff by opening day.

The Highland View Golf Course in Stodden Park is currently in negotiations to lease space to a restaurant to operate in the club house. Fisher could not comment on these negotiations.

