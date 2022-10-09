Butte's premiere Irish store to close its doors

The last few weeks have been bittersweet for John “Jake” Cavanaugh, as he readies to close up shop at Cavanaugh’s County Celtic at 131 W. Park St.

The last day of business will be Friday, Oct. 14, bringing the end of an era to Butte’s premiere Irish store.

Cavanaugh has mixed feelings after so many years of working behind the scenes as he watched his wife, Monica, wield her magic. He was just happy to be a part of her dream.

“Monica loved this store, which she opened 22 years ago,” said Cavanaugh. “She put her heart and soul into it.”

Cavanaugh has been holding down the fort since Monica’s passing on April 27, 2021, but, he admits his heart just isn’t in it anymore.

“I will miss the store,” said Cavanaugh, “but not the headaches that come with it.”

As he talks about the specialty shop, memories abound.

Cavanaugh laughed as he recalled the many parties held at the store, most held after-hours, but sometimes during business hours, too.

“The parties here were phenomenal,” he said, “and not just on St. Patrick’s Day.”

According to Cavanaugh, every holiday was noted at the store.

“Monica was quite an artist,” said Cavanaugh, “and the store reflected her good taste.”

Throughout the store’s history, the Cavanaughs welcomed several Irish dignitaries, authors and musicians.

“Being part of Butte’s Irish community meant a lot to Monica and me,” he said.

Among his favorite visitors to Butte, Mary McAleese tops the list. She served as Ireland’s president from 1997 to 2011.

He explained that a Butte contingent, which included the Cavanaughs, met McAleese at a reception May 25, 2005, while she was visiting Seattle and the Irish president told the group then that she would make her way to Butte.

“She kept that promise,” said Cavanaugh.

Indeed she did, as McAleese came to the Mining City on May 17, 2006.

Once Cavanaugh shuts down his establishment, his next-door neighbor, Thom Southwick, owner of Park Street Liquors at 133 W. Park St., will take over the lease.

At present, Southwick has a few ideas on what he will do with the extra space, but he’s in no big hurry.

“Everything is in the planning stages right now,” he said.

As for Cavanaugh, with his expanded free time, he has lots of plans. Fishing and golfing are priorities, but more importantly, he plans to just enjoy being with family and friends.

“It’s been quite a wonderful ride,” said Cavanaugh, “but it’s time.”