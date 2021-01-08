Butte's North American Indian Alliance gives patients first virus vaccines

With an expert’s steady hand, nurse Ashley Boyle plunged a needle into the arm of 73-year-old Toby Crisler of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa.
Crisler was the eighth person to receive the first dose of the Moderna vaccine at the North American Indian Alliance clinic in Butte on Thursday.
Though he has the health insurance to go anywhere, Anaconda resident Crisler has taken his basic medical services at the urban Indian clinic in his retirement because he believes in what they do — serving Native Americans of all backgrounds who live in the area.
“They supported me. Now I’m supporting them,” he said. “What goes around comes around.”
Now that good will has come back to him. The clinic gave him a chance to get the shot when elsewhere the vaccination is still largely being distributed only to frontline healthcare workers and residents of care homes.
The clinic is fully booked to administer 40 shots by the end of this week and another 40 at the end of next week. They are currently prioritizing those with proof of Native American enrollment or descent who are over the age of 65, or Native Americans with three or more major health problems such as diabetes, or cardiovascular, pulmonary or immune disorders.
After waiting the mandatory 15 minutes to check for a reaction to the vaccine, Crisler said the hardest part has been the worry of getting the virus and giving it to someone else. He gets his second shot on Feb. 5. A few weeks later, that worry will be gone.
Getting back to a normal life starts with family. During the pandemic, Crisler has stayed at home with just his wife most of the time.
“We have all kinds of grandkids and great grandkids, and we don’t get to see them,” he said. “I knew I was going to take the shot as soon as I was able. I believe in science.”
Crisler’s now one step closer to a normal way of life.
A recent study from the Urban Indian Health Institute showed that within 14 participating states, the rate of COVID deaths for American Indians and Alaskan Natives from January to June of 2020 was 1.8 times higher than non-Hispanic whites, just as they were disproportionately affected by the influenza pandemic in 2009.
The situation is just as dire in Montana, according to a study by Montana’s Department of Public Health and Human Services. Using the 28,002 Montana COVID cases reported to DPHHS between March and October of 2020, they found the American Indian and Alaska Native population was approximately three times as likely to get the virus as someone from the non-Hispanic white population, and twice as likely to die from it if they became infected.
Butte’s NAIA has not had any virus deaths among its 330 patients, and has had six positive cases out of 110 tested. The largest percentage of their patients come from the Blackfeet Nation at 11%, and the clinic serves more than nine different tribal heritages from Silver Bow, Jefferson, Madison, Beaverhead and Anaconda-Deer Lodge counties.
For NAIA nurse Boyle, serving Native Americans is a privilege. She’s relieved to finally administer the vaccine.
“I have a passion for serving people who may be underserved,” she said. “Typically with underserved populations their health needs aren't met as well, so it makes them more vulnerable to illness.”
The Montana DPHHS report added higher levels of living in shared housing, challenges accessing transportation and lower household income as factors that make Native Americans especially vulnerable to the virus.
There have been significant outbreaks on the Northern Cheyenne, Blackfeet and Crow reservations in Montana.
While serving an at-risk population, the shots Boyle administers ease COVID stresses shared across the entire human population, especially among its seniors. The NAIA’s seniors are getting the first shots, and seniors have gotten the brunt of the pandemic.
For many, it has meant being alone during a difficult time.
“Isolation. The depression that comes with that. Maybe some of their needs aren't being met, emotionally, psychologically and physically,” Boyle said of the pandemic’s impact on seniors.
On Thursday, a senior patient receiving a vaccination told Boyle it was time to let go of the fear.
“Especially for elderly people, there's a lot of fear. I think this gives them hope that they can start doing the things they like again, and not have to be homebound so much," Boyle said. “It feels good! We finally get to start providing that to our patients — that hope. It kind of feels like you're part of something big. This has been a huge deal. Being able to be part of the solution is really exciting.”
The shot over with, NAIA patients see volunteer Danielle Giacomino, a prevention specialist for non-profit Butte Cares Inc., to learn how to track their vaccines online. Giacomino sees a change in their eyes.
“They can see there's a light at the end of the tunnel," she said.
The NAIA’s new director Shannon Parker had reason to worry whether patients would turn out for the vaccine, but all of the patients who signed up had so far shown up to take it as of Thursday afternoon. Parker explained why she was concerned about hesitancy.
“That is something to be considered among the American Indians and Alaskan Natives in our community, because of a history of mistrust, she said. “And so we here at the urban clinic in Butte feel so encouraged that our phone has been ringing off the wall for our community members to get signed up to do their vaccinations."
Parker said the clinic received 200 primary doses of the Moderna vaccine, and the second round of doses is expected in the next couple weeks. She and her staff are taking their first dose on Friday.
Early in the pandemic, the clinic also received the first rapid COVID tests in the area, and tests Native American patients Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. They can also schedule appointments for testing at other times.
The NAIA is part of the county’s Unified Health Command and is funded by the federal Indian Health Service of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
Earlier in the day, Crisler said, “I ain’t no spring chicken.”
But after his vaccine, he skipped out the door like he was.