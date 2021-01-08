Butte's North American Indian Alliance gives patients first virus vaccines

“Especially for elderly people, there's a lot of fear. I think this gives them hope that they can start doing the things they like again, and not have to be homebound so much," Boyle said. “It feels good! We finally get to start providing that to our patients — that hope. It kind of feels like you're part of something big. This has been a huge deal. Being able to be part of the solution is really exciting.”

The shot over with, NAIA patients see volunteer Danielle Giacomino, a prevention specialist for non-profit Butte Cares Inc., to learn how to track their vaccines online. Giacomino sees a change in their eyes.

“They can see there's a light at the end of the tunnel," she said.

The NAIA’s new director Shannon Parker had reason to worry whether patients would turn out for the vaccine, but all of the patients who signed up had so far shown up to take it as of Thursday afternoon. Parker explained why she was concerned about hesitancy.

“That is something to be considered among the American Indians and Alaskan Natives in our community, because of a history of mistrust, she said. “And so we here at the urban clinic in Butte feel so encouraged that our phone has been ringing off the wall for our community members to get signed up to do their vaccinations."