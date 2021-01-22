Butte's next COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic scaled back due to low vaccine inventory

The next COVID-19 Phase 1B vaccination clinic scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 27, at the Butte Civic Center is being scaled back due to low vaccine inventory.

Health Officer Karen Sullivan said Butte-Silver Bow’s Unified Health Command (UHC) was notified by state officials Friday the county would receive 400 doses of the Moderna vaccine for use over the next week. That amount, coupled with 100 additional doses of Moderna currently in the UHC inventory, will allow the UHC to hold its scaled-back second clinic.

The UHC is developing an online form for those wishing to register for upcoming clinics. The COVID-19 Call Center continues to take calls at 497-5008 from those wishing to register.

Next week’s clinic will focus on capturing individuals 80 and older who missed Wednesday’s clinic.

Organizers will then work through lists and systems to reach out to those ages 79 and 78.

This week’s clinic resulted in 993 vaccines being administered, Sullivan said, adding many of the clinic’s participants were aided into the Civic Center by a caregiver. Caregivers were also vaccinated, a practice encouraged by the state. Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines were administered at the clinic, and all available UHC inventory was used, Sullivan said.