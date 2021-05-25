Butte's new veteran mentors ready, once again, to 'leave nobody behind'

For 12 to 18 months, the former soldiers, Marines, sailors and pilots who go through Butte’s new Veterans Court will meet with probation officers, police officers, prosecutors, defense attorneys, counselors of all types, and, of course, judges.
It will be a long and demanding haul, but they don’t have to go it alone. They’ll have mentors all along the way — veterans who know what they’ve seen and felt and been through because they’ve seen and felt and been through it, too.
They have no official say in the legal proceedings, but mentors often play the biggest role in helping veterans who have committed crimes turn their lives around.
Mike Vincent, one of 10 veteran mentors sworn in for the new court Tuesday, said it’s all about common experiences, and not just those from combat.
“If I say, ‘Muster up,’ these guys know what I’m talking about,” said Vincent, who was in the Marines from 1966 to 1969 and served in Vietnam. “They’re having problems now — that’s why they’re in the legal system.
“But these guys at one time went through inspections, saluted, their uniforms were clean, they were looking good and they served our country. We’re just trying to help them get back on the right path.”
Mick Ringsak, also a Vietnam War veteran and now a mentor, said many vets “won’t talk about their issues except with another vet.”
“It’s sort of a brotherhood where you’ve got to be there to understand,” he said. “It’s to have somebody they can talk to who understands where they’re at, why they’re there and hopefully get them heading in the right direction.”
Nine of the mentors were sworn in during a noon ceremony in the rotunda of the Butte-Silver Bow Courthouse on Tuesday.
The new court officially starts next week but District Judge Robert Whelan and Butte City Judge Jerome McCarthy started planning it in early 2019. They received a $498,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Justice last year to support its startup and operations.
Veterans courts across the country have proven successful in helping veteran offenders address addictions, serious mental-health problems and often times co-occurring disorders.
There are veterans courts in Billings, Bozeman, Great Falls and Missoula, but the one in Butte will be the first with two judges partnering to oversee cases. Butte City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy will handle misdemeanors, District Judge Robert Whelan felonies.
Next week, a screening committee will identify a first group of three to six veterans who might benefit from the court and as part of their criminal sentences, those offenders would be sent to the new court and agree to its standards and commitments.
The commitments often include intense supervision, alcohol and drug testing and treatment, mental health services and case management. As part of coordinated 12- to 18-month programs, they will meet with Whelan or McCarthy for 5 to 10 minutes each week.
The mentors commit to attending court sessions and group meetings, but they’ll also lend support and encouragement and guidance whenever needed, even if it’s getting a call at 2 a.m. And unless it’s a matter of someone committing harm to himself or herself or others, everything is confidential.
“They are their role model, their leaders, their shoulder through good and bad,” said Judge McCarthy, an Air Force veteran.
Mike Clague, a Navy veteran and now prosecutor in Butte-Silver Bow County, has played a big role in getting the court established. He note that three of the mentors — Vincent, Mike Lawson and former Montana Tech football coach Bob Green — attended a three-day mentor training “boot camp” in Billings.
But all of the mentors have answered the call, he said.
“They have agreed that no man is going to be left behind. No woman is going to be left behind,” Clague said.
Whelan and McCarthy first swore in Vincent, who is coordinator for all the mentors, and Vincent swore in the others on Tuesday. The others not previously mentioned are Lyndsay Alt, Ed Kelly, Dan Gardipee, Brian Trudgeon, Pat Mohan and Jack Walsh, Walsh was out of town and not at the ceremony.
The oath includes a pledge to inspire “him or her to the highest standard possible” and live by the credo of leaving no veteran behind.
Coach Green joined the Marines in 1967 and got out in the spring of 1970. By August of 1970, he said, he was at camp preparing to play college football.
“Obviously I wasn’t a good football player. I walked on,” he said with a smile. “But I think it was good for me to be into something right away. I think we see that now with the veterans. The more involved they can be in the community and the culture, the better they are.
“That speaks to what we’re trying to do here,” he said. “We’re trying to change the culture of these veterans … both men and women, and get them back into society.”
Ringsak said there are now as many veterans in Montana who served in Afghanistan and Iraq as there are Vietnam vets, and many did “three, four and five tours.” Many are given medications to “keep them operational in battle,” Ringsak said, including “meds to go to sleep, meds to get up, meds for anger.”
When they get home, he said, the medications stop, the psychological problems are realized and they turn to alcohol, pain killers, heroin or other drugs to cope. Mentors can help, in large part by listening.
“If you’ve been through combat you need to talk to somebody, you need to get it out,” Ringsak said. “If you don’t ever talk about it, it’s going to haunt you forever.”