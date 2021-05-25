Butte's new veteran mentors ready, once again, to 'leave nobody behind'

The oath includes a pledge to inspire “him or her to the highest standard possible” and live by the credo of leaving no veteran behind.

Coach Green joined the Marines in 1967 and got out in the spring of 1970. By August of 1970, he said, he was at camp preparing to play college football.

“Obviously I wasn’t a good football player. I walked on,” he said with a smile. “But I think it was good for me to be into something right away. I think we see that now with the veterans. The more involved they can be in the community and the culture, the better they are.

“That speaks to what we’re trying to do here,” he said. “We’re trying to change the culture of these veterans … both men and women, and get them back into society.”

Ringsak said there are now as many veterans in Montana who served in Afghanistan and Iraq as there are Vietnam vets, and many did “three, four and five tours.” Many are given medications to “keep them operational in battle,” Ringsak said, including “meds to go to sleep, meds to get up, meds for anger.”

When they get home, he said, the medications stop, the psychological problems are realized and they turn to alcohol, pain killers, heroin or other drugs to cope. Mentors can help, in large part by listening.