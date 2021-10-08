Butte's new epidemiologist talks horror films, heritage, and the pandemic

In addition to tallying case numbers and symptoms, Amanda is diving into trends. She and other epidemiologists on the state are looking at the effectiveness of masks in schools by comparing the areas they’ve been mandated to where they have not been.

She’s started looking into the link between wildfire smoke and COVID caseloads, where respiratory vulnerability overlaps.

It’s also her job to find avenues to get information into the hands of people — going beyond weekly reports to address small groups, so that the community can share that information from within.

“When it’s your loved ones telling you that they’re concerned for people’s safety and health and well-being, I think it can hit differently,” she said.

The fight is important, but hard.

“I feel for the contract tracers, because they’re just doing their job, just trying to keep people safe, and the verbal abuse that they’re having to deal with on a daily basis is not right,” she said.