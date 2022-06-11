Butte's Mother Lode Theatre adds new staff in key positions

The Mother Lode Theatre has added three people with varied experience in the performing arts to its staff. The theater will hold an open house to introduce new staff members at a later date.

Hannah Hudgins was hired in May as the managing director. Hudgins started performing in musical theater at the age of 12 and has been in love with the arts ever since. After working with various arts organizations in production and administration, she realized how important it is to have good leadership and business sense in order for the arts to thrive. Hudgins is excited to contribute to the arts in Butte, America.

Sandra Mellott will expand her theater experience as the box office manager. Mellott has lived in Butte all her life and has performed in many productions with the Orphan Girl, Mother Lode and Big Sky Repertory Theatres. Offstage, she has served as a stage manager, wardrobe master and director.

Joe Brown of Missoula was recently hired as technical director at the Mother Lode Theatre and has a long history of entertainment production. He spent several years doing live and recorded sound for regional and national touring acts and is co-owner of Glacier Sound. He spent 26 years working for Montana Public Broadcasting (KUFM) as a broadcast and audio engineer. During his career at PBS, he produced a Grammy-winning project for Bill Harley (“Say Yes to Running”); two Ted X episodes; and a national PBS special, “My Grandfather’s Fiddle.” He is well-known and respected in his field and brings a lot of experience to Butte.

