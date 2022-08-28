Butte's MIP Court: Showing minors ‘consequences’

One by one, with a parent in tow, teenagers caught drinking in the Butte Plaza Mall parking lot one recent August night were answering to a judge in a black robe.

In separate sessions, all pleaded guilty to “minor in possession” charges before Justice of the Peace Ben Pezdark, and as part of that, had to explain what happened and how they broke the law.

After some give-and-take with them, Pezdark asked the mom or dad beside each teen to weigh in.

“I think it is unacceptable,” one father said of his 15-year-old son — and those who were drinking with him. “They shouldn’t be doing what they were doing. It is unacceptable behavior for all of them.”

Some parents shrugged it off.

“I don’t want to minimize it but it’s kids being kids, I guess,” said the father of another 15-year-old boy cited by Butte police that night.

One father looked at his 15-year-old-daugther and told Pezdark she was usually “very open with us about things she is doing.”

“If she wants to enjoy a drink with us, that is one thing, but not going out with friends,” the dad said.

As judge of the “MIP Court” in Butte-Silver Bow, Pezdark reminds minors and their parents that regardless of personal views, it’s against the law for anyone under 21 in Montana to drink alcohol or smoke marijuana. You can’t use tobacco or vape if you’re under 18.

As proof of those laws, Pezdark imposed $100 fines on each of the teens in his court this day, gave each 20 hours of community service and told them to attend a mandatory four-hour class about alcohol and other drugs.

It gets worse for second or third offenses and Pezdark knows that for most teens, the worst of all would be taking their driver’s licenses away. Many, he says, spell freedom “c-a-r.”

“Next time,” he cautioned one girl, “I get the license for a while.”

In one case, a teen cited for drinking sent a message to others via Snapchat while he was sitting in the back seat of a patrol car that night. Pezdark ordered him to write a letter of apology to the officers, and said the letter had to pass muster with the court.

Minor-in-possession citations for tobacco and alcohol are filed with Butte’s Justice Courts or City Court, but last year, Pezdark, fellow Justice of the Peace Jimm Kilmer and City Court Judge Jerome McCarthy decided to establish an “MIP Court.”

It started in July 2021 and some facets have been tweaked along the way, but now, most minor-in-possession cases involving offenders 17 and under go before the MIP Court that Pezdark presides over and some others do as well. Marijuana is treated a little differently. Anyone under 18 caught with it is handled through youth probation.

Since Justice Court and City Court have dual jurisdiction in many of the cases, the judges believed one court and one judge should oversee the younger offenders.

As part of the “hub” approach, the Juvenile Probation Office in Butte oversees the community service teens must complete, and classes on tobacco, alcohol and other drugs are conducted by the Southwest Montana Addiction Recovery and Treatment Program, or SMART, and the Alpenglow Clinic, a chemical dependency and mental health treatment provider in Montana.

Specialized courts are not brand new. Kilmer oversees a DUI Court, District Judge Kurt Krueger presides over a Family Drug Court and McCarthy and District Judge Robert Whelan preside over Veterans Court that started last year.

The judges established a Truancy Court in 2019 to address kids who are habitually absent from school, and although it stopped meeting during the COVID pandemic, it will be up and running again this coming school year.

Pezdark says he’s not aware of any other MIP courts in Montana but it made all kinds of sense to establish one here.

WHY AN MIP COURT?

“We want the youngest kids who are getting into situations of using to be seen in one court in front of one judge and then if there is any follow-up needed or more problems, more issues, more MIPs, then the same judge and the same group of people are following what’s going on with these kids,” Pezdark said.

McCarthy said the coordinated team approach means fewer kids “slipping through the cracks.” It won’t help all offenders avoid addictions or future problems but it will help some and that’s the primary goal.

“It’s a great collaboration by all the disciplines where you’re getting everybody seated at the table,” McCarthy said. “Everybody is on the same page and everybody is here to help the kids.”

Stephanie Rowling, a licensed addictions counselor with the SMART program, works with offenders of all ages, including those in the MIP Court and the Family Drug Court.

“I definitely appreciate the team approach and having familiar faces,” she said. “I think it helps keep people accountable. If you’re in front of Judge Pezdark more than once, he’s going to remember.”

There was a case-in-point this past Tuesday, when a 16-year-old boy with an alcohol offense was once again before Pezdark. He brought his grandmother, who is raising him now and still works.

The teen did not comply with earlier court orders for community service but things had changed, and during this “status hearing,” Pezdark said he was aware of that.

“You are doing something you weren’t doing before. You are being honorable,” Pezdark told him. “What is showing is integrity.”

That was making life easier for his grandmother, too.

“I have noticed maturity in him in the last few weeks,” she said.

The boy had racked up 40 hours of ordered community service at one point but given his new attitude and recent progress, Pezdark said he would probably waive the remaining time.

“Good behavior warrants good things,” he told the teen. “Keep doing what you’re doing and you won’t have to come see me again.”

Kelly Speer, chief juvenile probation officer in Butte, said her office didn’t handle supervision and community service for MIP cases until last year. The City Court and Justice Court judges tried to oversee that themselves.

She agreed last summer to take that on and consolidate supervision.

“A lot of these kids are on probation for other things so I think it made sense to be involved with those kids,” she said.

NEEDS AND GOALS

Before he was elected as a judge, Pezdark had worked for Community Counseling, and Correctional Services Inc. in the Butte Pre-Release Center and the WATCH program and was a drug and alcohol prevention specialist for the local Health Department.

He knows the effects drugs and alcohol have on youth and how they often leads to serious health and legal problems. Brains are not fully developed until the age of 26, Pezdark says, and chemicals alter brain chemistry in youth in ways they might not in adults.

Vaping might seem harmless, for example, but it’s not, especially for minors.

Among other things, e-cigarettes have more nicotine than tobacco cigarettes and research shows they make youth more susceptible to addiction and can lead to more anxiety and depression. And some very young kids are vaping, Pezdark said.

“There are fifth-graders and I’ve had one tell me they are hooked and they can’t get off of it,” he said.

During a single afternoon session of his court in March, five teens appeared before Judge Pezdark, all picking up MIP citations at school for vaping.

One boy said the only reason he got caught was because a friend was supposed to hold on to his vaping pipe but gave it back to him right when a school resource officer showed up.

Pezdark cut him off, saying it didn’t matter how he got caught. Vaping was harmful, he said, and was not allowed at school or under Montana law at his age. He walked out owing a fine and 20 hours of community service.

Vaping usually falls in the “tobacco” category of MIP offenses and in Butte-Silver Bow, it is now the most commonly cited transgression.

According to Speer’s office, there were 91 tobacco MIPs in the county from July 1 last year through this past Wednesday. There were 56 for alcohol, 23 for marijuana and 10 for marijuana paraphernalia. There were nine second offense MIPs.

It sounds like a cliché to say drug and alcohol use at young ages often leads to “more problems down the road” — including criminality — but those in the criminal justice system know it is true.

So it’s disappointing, Pezdark says, to hear parents tell him their kid’s MIP is no big deal. It can also reflect where the behaviors are coming from.

“When you have parents justifying what their kids are doing, a lot of times they just don’t want to show that they have to be the parent and stand up and take care of these things,” he said.

“We’ve had situations where parents don’t want to show up in court because they have their own set of warrants, they have their own set of issues, and we see these patterns.”

One of the teens caught drinking at the mall said he called his mom from the scene, at the direction of an officer, but told her “she could just stay home because she had been drinking, too.”

Pezdark reminded him, and the others, that if they had continued drinking and drove off, their parents could have received far worse phone calls later that night.

The citations, the court appearances, the fines and the court orders do make a difference for some youngsters, Pezdark says, and that is the ultimate goal.

“I want their experience to be in front of a court in a court setting so they understand there are consequences. There are consequences to what they are doing,” he said.

Rowling, the addictions counselor at SMART, says the team approach and the consequences, including the education classes, will pay off for some.

“I think we have to do a ton of prevention, right? And with adolescents, prevention is the key,” she said.