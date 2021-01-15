Butte's Megan Thorstenson Montana's newest millionaire

Whether it was the “Luck of the Irish,” destiny or fate, Megan Thorstenson believes two “angels” also played a part in her becoming the 2020 Montana Millionaire grand-prize winner.

The angels are her beloved grandparents, LaVonna (Connors) Baumgartner, who died Nov. 10, 2018, and Tony Baumgartner, who passed away Sept. 28, 2020.

The news that the grand-prize ticket was sold in Butte was announced Dec. 29 by Jennifer McKee, communications manager for Montana Lottery. A total of 180,000 tickets were sold statewide.

The 28-year-old Butte woman bought her 10 Montana Millionaire tickets early, which was a good thing. By Nov. 21, none were left.

“I took a selfie when I bought them,” Thorstenson said, “and sent the picture to family members.”

The tradition of buying these particular tickets was started years ago by her beloved grandmother, LaVonna.

“My grandma was all about the Montana Lottery and bought them every year,” said Thorstenson, who decided to become the new keeper of the torch.

Six of the purchased tickets went to family members as gifts from her Grandma and her Poppa.

