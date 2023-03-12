Centuries ago, the Celts referred to Ireland as Inis Fáil, Island of Destiny. For Butte’s native-born Irish, their destinies would lie far beyond their beloved homeland.

There are a lot fewer homes in Butte's once-bustling neighborhoods of Dublin Gulch, Corktown and Muckerville. Add to that list the now-desolate Anaconda Road, which, in its heyday, seemed to have a character all its own.

The long-ago inhabitants are dead and buried, and their many descendants left the area to forge their own paths. The sacrifices made by those original Irish settlers, however, were not in vain. Little did they know that their descendants would proudly cling to their Irish heritage and pass it down through the generations.

So much so, it has become an impenetrable pattern and a treasured honor for their descendants to proudly wave the tricolour flag. Not because it was expected, but because that Irish pride had already been firmly embedded into their DNA — and Butte’s as well.

History has shown that Butte’s Irish would not have progressed as rapidly if not for this mining camp. It works both ways though — without that Irish influence, without that Irish determination, Butte would have had a real tough time becoming the “richest hill on earth.”

An estimated 4.5 million Irish made their way to America between 1820 and 1930, thousands settling along the Eastern Seaboard in populated places such as Boston, New York City and Philadelphia, while others chose smaller towns, including Fall River, Massachusetts. Still others made their way west.

Within the boundaries of the growing mining camp of Butte lay a not-so-quiet hamlet where many of Butte’s Irish immigrants would settle.

These men, women and children of Erin now lived in neighborhoods that would be dubbed Corktown and what was once called Town Gulch ... well, Dublin Gulch sounded so much better. The Irish inhabitants also laid claimed to Anaconda Road and Muckerville, with its numerous homes and businesses.

Butte was surrounded by mountains, but these Irish neighborhoods were surrounded by mines. Headframes dotted the landscape from every angle. Nearby, immigrants worked such mines as the Parrot, the Neversweat with its seven stacks and the Anaconda. At the foot of Dublin Gulch, the Kelley Mine would appear, and just a few blocks away stood the mines of the Original and the Steward, with a visible Mountain Con, too.

Looking through the hundreds of articles in newspapers.com, it’s clear that the neighborhoods’ combined history is just too immense and the space allowed within these Big Sky pages would not come close to doing it justice.

So, instead, below, in no particular order, are just a few of the hundreds of interesting stories on the Irish from this particular Butte region. Yes, these Irish worked hard, they fought hard and they played hard, but all the while they were building a place they could call home.

Bickering priests

Many stories have been passed down through the years, but one shared by the late Father Sarsfield O'Sullivan was particularly interesting.

This story involved two priests, Father Michael O’Dea Barry, pastor of the Immaculate Conception Church and Father Michael Hannan, pastor of St. Mary’s Church. It’s important to note that St. Mary’s had a very telling nickname, the Miners’ Parish. Both natives of County Limerick, Barry was the IC pastor for more than 20 years; Hannan led his parishioners for 16 years.

As O'Sullivan explained, sometime around 1920, the two men were at the same Catholic function when they got into a heated argument. Barry apparently had told Hannan that the IC priest was lucky to have the “lace curtain Irish” in his parish, while Hannan was not as blessed as he had the “shanty Irish” attending Mass at his church. Basically, Barry informed the St. Mary’s priest that his Irish parishioners were well off and much more refined, while those “shanty Irish” of St. Mary’s were poor and uneducated.

That insult didn’t sit well with the St. Mary’s priest and the argument ended with Hannan punching Barry in the face.

In the ensuing years, the two priests must have mended fences because when Barry died in 1927, Hannan served as one of his pallbearers.

Mahoneys vs. Mulligans

It wasn’t just priests who had the occasional disagreement. Neighborhood tiffs were a common occurrence, too. One feud stood out with one Butte judge absolutely fed up with the antics of two Irish families — particularly their matriarchs.

In a Dublin Gulch rendition of the Hatfields and the McCoys, it was the Mahoneys versus the Mulligans back in 1896. These two families seemed to have a hard time getting along, in particular Mrs. Mahoney and Mrs. Mulligan, both of whom reportedly had an “affinity for fisticuffs and foul language.”

“The Mahoneys celebrated the ancient scrimmage of the Kilkenny cats on Sunday afternoon amid their own territory in Dublin Gulch,” reported The Butte Miner on Feb. 18, 1896. Not sure what that even meant, but it didn’t sound too complimentary.

This was not the first time the families had come to blows, but Judge R.F. Turner was tired of their ongoing feud and advised them “to get as far away from one another as Providence and landmarks would permit.”

This is just a test

The above incident did not help Dublin Gulch’s reputation, not one little bit. That same year, but several months later, The Butte Miner reported that this particular neighborhood, with the upper part referred to as Kilkenny, was not a favorite among police officers.

“It is perhaps the most belligerent quarter in which a police officer may be stationed,” reported the newspaper. The article further stated that newly installed officers were usually given this beat “to test the efficiency of a new man on the force.”

Melting pot

As 1900 inched closer, more and more Irish — Murphys, Sullivans, Hogans, Sheas, O’Learys, Gavigans, McCoys, Harringtons, Dohertys, Maloneys, Hollands and others settled in these neighborhoods. Other ethnicities were represented as well.

Looking through old Butte city directories, people with surnames such as Malkovich, Ferko, Oaas, Matson, Scown and Radonich, just to name a few, made homes for themselves among the Irish. Oddly enough, a group of Finnish built a club house in Corktown. That’s right, the Finnish Workers Club and the Finnish Hall Society met at 318 N. Wyoming St.

Early history of St. Mary’s

By 1904, the neighborhoods could not only boast about their own church, St. Mary’s, but also an elementary school. Bearing the same name, the school was housed in the church basement, which would be bursting at the seams in its first year with nearly 200 students. A year later, the student body grew to more than 500, but that was not a problem, because a three-story school was built in the interim at a cost of $15,000. Now, there was plenty of room, and attendance numbers grew.

‘Hole in one’

There were some hazards to contend with on Anaconda Road, some bigger than others. Just after Christmas 1902, a cave-in occurred right smack in the middle of the road.

The hole was estimated to be 50 feet deep and reportedly, passersby were able to see “into the workings of the Parrot Mine.”

Not exactly the Ritz

In the early 1930s, the boys of Corktown built their own club house. No, it was not the Ritz, but that’s what they called it and the password to enter was “pinochle.” Made from discarded wood, it was a place to call their own. Even better, the 10x10-foot shack came with its own wood stove for those cold winter days.

That stove would lead to the clubhouse's demise as it got overheated one September day in 1933 and burned the place to the ground.

Beer parlors and more

No surprise to report here as there was a tavern known as Sullivan & Sullivan at 231 Anaconda Road, but there were many more. Mrs. T.J. Murphy had her establishment at 434 Anaconda Road, and the Pick and Shovel, run by E.F. Fitschen, was close by. Also worth noting was the bar run by Thomas D’Arcy and James Maginn at 332 N. Wyoming St.

Maginn was the father of James Maginn, a Butte native who would become a priest with the Columban Order. The father, along with his wife, Annie, and their family left Butte to return to County Down when young James was just an elementary school student.

Ordained in 1935, the young priest was a Japanese prisoner of war during World War II, and in 1949, he visited Butte once again before returning to Korea. By the following year, he was again taken prisoner, this time by North Korean captors. Accused of being an American spy, the 38-year-old was executed, along with two other Irish priests.

Real estate prices

If one was looking to buy a home in this area, the prices seemed pretty reasonable. At least it would seem so looking at a 1906 ad from a real estate company, Passmore & Co.

A two-room home with an adjoining store on Anaconda Road would cost $2,100. For those looking to move to North Wyoming Street — well, a four-room cottage would cost close to $1,000.

Anaconda Road Massacre

Finally, as a spring day in 1920 would prove, life was not always easy in this neck of the woods.

“Bloody Wednesday,” also called the Anaconda Road Massacre, occurred April 21, 1920, when hundreds of striking miners came under fire outside the Neversweat Mine. Hired guards from the Anaconda Copper Mining Co. were the men behind the guns.

The guards managed to wound an estimated 17 men. The cast of characters also included the Industrial Workers of the World and a contingent of federal troops.

Most importantly, though, were the wounded miners. Thomas Manning, a 25-year-old Irish immigrant, would die days later from the injuries he received. Another young Irishman, James Sullivan, was also severely injured and his death was initially reported to be imminent. Knowing his time on Earth would soon be coming to an end, Sullivan returned home to his family in Donaghadee in County Down, where he would die seven months later.