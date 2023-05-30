Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Editor’s note: Fifty years ago, Butte’s Columbia Gardens opened for its final season. The resort would close after Labor Day 1973 to make room for expanded mining. For nearly 75 years, it was a place of innocence, where children laughed and played and men and women danced the night away. It was so special for so long, The Montana Standard will be featuring “Columbia Gardens Memories” on Tuesdays in the coming months. Some expanded stories will be shared, too. Online, several Butte and Anaconda residents will share their own personal memories in a series of videos. We hope you enjoy a step back in time as people share their heartfelt memories.

The Columbia Gardens was a big part of Steve Maloney’s childhood for an array of reasons.

The family resort was a popular picnic destination for the Maloney family and the crew took full advantage. Throughout his childhood, Steve and his siblings, Kathy, Sherrie, Lori and Bubba, along with parents Babe and Mary D., would spend an afternoon at the Gardens with aunts, uncles and cousins.

“We would all sit around and listen to stories,” said Maloney. “It was just special.”

As for the amusement rides, well the roller coaster takes top honors as far as this retired teacher is concerned.

Maloney swears he can still hear the click-and-clack sound the chains made as he and his pals jumped in the roller coaster car and headed to the top.

“You knew what to expect when you reached the top,” said Maloney. “It was just exciting.”

It was not all about the rides or the playground equipment, although Maloney preferred the cowboy swings. If you had some spare change, the boardwalk had its own allure. Where else could you find all kinds of food, shelter from a storm, and a game of chance or two?

One of those “games” was the electric shock machine, where you inserted a coin, turned the knob and braced for the inevitable shock.

“You always wanted to dare your buddy to go first,” laughed Maloney.

To help attract tourists, the trolley car, Old No. 1, made its debut in the early 1970s. This particular mode of transportation also got the attention of Maloney and his neighborhood pals.

The boys would watch as the trolley made its daily stop at the Clark Mansion, before heading for other destinations, including the Gardens. Collectively, the group put their thinking caps on and found a way to get to their destination quickly and without any money exchanging hands.

After all, a one-way ticket was 50 cents and Maloney, along with his friends, had better plans for those coins.

As the trolley driver readied to head east on Granite Street, the daring boys would hook on to the back and if there was room inside, they would climb on through. Otherwise, it was a bumpy, bumpy ride, but well worth the discomfort.

“We rode all the way to the turn stalls at the Gardens,” recalled Maloney. “We just had to be careful not to be caught.”

It’s been 50 years since the Gardens closed. Maloney was just 14 years old and preparing for his first year of high school. To this day, though, he remains mad at himself for not being more vocal about the closure.

“I did nothing, not one thing!” said Maloney. “Today, 16 youths are going to trial because they believe so firmly about climate change they are suing the state of Montana.”

The young Maloney couldn’t have predicted that all the protesting in the world was not going to save the Gardens. Hope of preserving much of its treasured items would be dashed as flames swept through the resort on Nov. 12, 1973.

The cause of the fire has always been up for debate among Butte residents. All Maloney knows for sure is that 50 years ago, Butte was much more of a company town and the Anaconda Company was determined to expand its mining operations.

“Giving up the Gardens, though, was too much to ask,” he said. “It just seemed that greed prevailed.”