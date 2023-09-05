Alana LaRock considers herself lucky to have grown up in Butte, particularly because her childhood home was near the Columbia Gardens’ greenhouse.

Whether it was spring, summer, fall or winter, she considered the area she grew up in to be as close to paradise as you can get.

“All my memories of living there are so wonderful,” said LaRock. “I walked to the park as it was a ‘hop, skip and a jump’ from my home.”

Living within earshot of the amusement rides, LaRock would spend some childhood nights listening to all the merriment.

“It was fun listening to the merry-go-round and the screams from the roller coaster as everyone enjoyed the park late into the evening,” she said.

Because her mom said no, the Butte woman was never allowed to visit the Gardens on Children’s Day — the matriarch’s reasoning was because there was just too many kids there on that day, and she could get hurt. It was not a hardship for LaRock, as she and other children living in the Gardens’ area were able to ride free on Tuesdays. Admittedly, the Butte woman spent an inordinate amount of time on her favorite ride, the roller coaster.

“Can't ask for anything better than that!” she said.

Like so many other kids through the years, she, too, may have gotten in trouble a time or two for cracking the bars on the cowboy swings.

“It was worth it!” she said.

One truly fun memory sticks out in LaRock’s mind.

She was about 8 years old when a new, larger slide was installed at the park and Ted Beech, the Gardens’ supervisor called her mom because he needed a child to try it out to make sure the landing area, which was filled with sawdust, was big enough.

The slide, which is now at Clark Park, had an unusual feature — a hump located midway down the slide.

“When I got to the hump it sent me flying and I missed the total bottom of the slide and the sawdust landing area,” explained LaRock. “So they had to slow it down and make the landing area bigger.”

Winter had its own rewards as LaRock and other kids living nearby had the Gardens to themselves.

“Winter living there was also magical,” said LaRock.

On those snowy days, with the park roads plowed and no cars in sight, kids and their sleds were out in force. They would begin their descent from the greenhouse and ride on through to the pavilion.

“Sometimes we would take a flying saucer sled and ride it down the steps that went from the playground area, past the floral displays and to the area along the boardwalk,” said LaRock.

Skating was another favorite winter pastime.

A warming hut, wood stove and all, was used for kids to get into their skates, and a ramp was installed so they could skate on down to the rink.

“It was perfectly kept and as smooth as glass,” said LaRock.

Well, nothing great lasts forever, and the warming hut and rink were vandalized one night. The culprits were thought to be kids living in town, not at the Gardens.

“That was the last winter we had it,” said LaRock. “So those of us who lived there were the ones who suffered that loss, not the ones who did the damage.”

Springtime was when the dance season really got going at the pavilion. They were spectacular as far as teen-age LaRock was concerned, who still recalls the dance floor and all its decorations.

“Parents and family would attend the proms and sit in the balcony to watch,” she said. “It was the best dance floor in the Pacific Northwest.”

LaRock felt heartbroken when she heard the news that the Gardens would close. The announcement brought back a childhood memory of Chester Steele, an official with the Anaconda Co., standing in her parents’ living room and promising that the park would never be mined. Well, that statement turned out to be untrue.

Hearing of the disastrous fire at the Gardens on the night of Nov. 12, 1973, was even more heartbreaking.

“The fire was horrible and was intentional,” said LaRock. “It was the easiest way for the company to get out from under all the backlash over the closing.”