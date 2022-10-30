Butte's closet of skeletons bursting at the seams

Look close into the darkness of Butte’s past and you’ll find secrets and scandals, tales of treachery and murder, even times when pure goodness ends up buried in an unmarked grave.

Butte’s closet is full of skeletons, as the saying goes, and what better time than Halloween to share some of them, “bare bones and all.”

Thanks to the Celts, the holiday originated centuries ago to keep those pesky ghosts at bay. Later, it expanded to include skeletons, a not-so-subtle reminder that although death will follow us all, that does not mean the story ends and just may be resurrected at a moment’s notice.

Mark Twain once said, “Everyone is like a moon and has a dark side which he never shows to anybody.” The author and humorist may have been on to something.

The news of Butte’s past has not always been cheery and light. At times it has been decidedly dark and gloomy. Some of the “skeletons” featured here are definitely dark and gloomy. Others, while not exactly cheery, have their funny moments.

O'Farrell's editorial attacks

Patrick Aloysius “P.A.” O’Farrell liked to push buttons. The Irishman was definitely not out to win friends and influence people.

In the few years he made Butte his home, the one-time free-lance writer and businessman ticked off a lot of people as an author and as editor of The Reveille, Copper King Augustus Heinze’s newspaper.

In 1899, O’Farrell had a book published by a New York printing house titled “Butte: Its Copper Mines and Copper Kings.” The book may have been easily accessible in New York City — not so much here in Butte. That’s because it was far from complimentary to Copper King Marcus Daly, and someone made sure those copies did not hit the shelves of Butte’s bookstores.

O’Farrell claimed to be an admirer of Daly, a fellow Irishman, but you wouldn’t know that from reading his book.

“But politics led him (Daly) into association with the worst elements of the population,” wrote O’Farrell, “with the boodler, the intriguer and the parasite, and wealth that should have gone to benefit mankind has been squandered on the degraded and the corrupt.”

He had a few choice comments about Copper King W.A. Clark, as well.

“When W.A. Clark was forging his away ahead against ten thousand obstacles in what was then the wilderness of Montana,” wrote O’Farrell, “for us Bohemians, he was a far nobler figure than now, when he has become the peer of the Rothschilds, the Astors and the Vanderbilts.”

It wasn’t until after Daly’s death in 1900 that Clark would become the main target of O’Farrell’s wrath, along with American millionaire John D. Rockefeller. Locally, he was critical of several Butte citizens, including businessman Daniel J. Hennessy, along with Con Kelley, an attorney, who would later become president of the Anaconda Copper Mining Co.

The weekly Reveille was where O’Farrell penned his barbs, and thanks to his staff artists, dozens and dozens of editorial cartoons featured Clark in the most unflattering light.

At times, O’Farrell may have pushed the envelope a bit too far. An editorial decision to run an Oct. 4, 1902 cartoon was one such time. It led to his arrest 10 days later, along with Reveille publisher, A.W. Brouse, and three other newsmen.

After a preliminary hearing, the cartoon was deemed indecent, and the men were officially charged with sending obscene material through the U.S. mail. “Managers of Heinze’s gutter sheet arrested for obscene publication” noted The Butte Inter Mountain.

Believe it or not, 120 years after the fact, The Montana Standard could not publish the cartoon either, and pretty much on the same grounds. It was, and remains that controversial.

Post office Inspector E.D. Beatty told a judge at the time that the “picture in question is unmistakable and as the paper is given a wide free distribution and laid on every doorstep in Butte and surroundings, it is certain to have gotten into the hands of women and children, when in fact it was enough to make the most hardened man blush.”

The charges were dropped on O’Farrell and the others on Nov. 15, 1902, because “there was not sufficient evidence to constitute true bills against them.”

It was not O’Farrell’s first brush with the law, it would not be his last. In the few years he lived in Butte, he made some friends, but he also made enemies, too. By 1903, he had been banned from the famed Silver Bow Club because of his newspaper attacks on some of Butte citizens.

O’Farrell, according to The Butte Miner of Jan. 23, 1903, was “barred from enjoying the courtesies and privileges of Butte’s leading club.”

Not long after, O’Farrell left the Mining City, never to return — but maybe he did.

A Dec. 24, 1933 article from the Great Falls Tribune noted O’Farrell’s recent death in Ireland. Fast forward to July 30, 1938, and a Montana Standard article reported O’Farrell, now 86, had stopped by the day before for a visit to the Mining City.

It left some residents scratching their heads — was this the O’Farrell of bygone days or not? That’s a mystery that won’t be solved.

'Dry squad' leader had everyone fooled

Jack Melia was definitely good for a few laughs.

Known as the “official suppressor of the liquor traffic” in the Mining City, Melia excelled at a job he took after Prohibition went into effect for Montanans on Jan. 1, 1919.

Time and time again, the Butte man was featured in the local daily newspapers, showing off his prowess as he and his crew smashed stills throughout the city. City officials fell for his dedication hook, line and sinker. They had no idea the reason behind Melia’s success — he was wiping out the competition.

Very few condemnations did Melia receive, except when dramatically breaking confiscated bottles against the jail walls. That, unfortunately, led to the “firewater” leaking into the basement and shutting off the boilers.

So yeah, Melia was doing a top-notch job. He had everyone fooled until it all came crashing down.

During a nighttime raid, this so-called upstanding citizen got caught when one of his “agents” was making a delivery of 1,500 gallons of moonshine. That’s right, Melia’s side operation worked best “by the light of the moon” — fewer witnesses.

What’s all too funny about Melia’s fall from grace was his attempt to sue The Anaconda Standard for criminal libel. The Butte newspaper, reporting on his crimes, did not find Melia’s claim at all humorous.

In a wordy rebuttal to Melia, the newspaper wrote — “Long enough have the people of Butte watched Melia drag into court the hapless offender in whose possession he found a quart or two of home brew and parading his inflexible virtue, seek thus to cover up his own treachery.”

So no, The Anaconda Standard did not skirt the issue. In fact, they told their readers “If to expose Melia is libel, then the Standard is guilty of libel.”

The lesson was not learned because the former head of the “dry squad” did not give up bootlegging. He just moved his operations farther north. Even in that endeavor, though, he eventually got caught. So, he turned to gambling as his next way to make a buck.

That, too, got him in trouble with the law. Melia was arrested time and time again for having gambling in his establishments, Park Cigar Star at 22½ E. Park St., and later The Western at 9 N. Main St.

Like a cat with nine lives, Melia seemed to land right back on his feet with none of the charges ever sticking. Oddly enough, by the time Prohibition was repealed on Dec. 5, 1933, Melia had left Butte, headed for parts unknown.

'Belle of ball' succumbs to struggles

The story of Frisco Nell is an all-too-familiar tale. A well-known Butte prostitute, she was in and out of jail most of her adult life, which ended at the age of 40, thanks to an ever-increasing morphine habit.

The woman had come to Butte around 1890 and The Anaconda Standard reported that “no more beautiful girl could be found in all this western country.”

The “belle of the ball” soon married and gave birth to a son. Life seemed blissful until said husband deserted his wife and child. It was a struggle from then on as the single mother tried to find work and care for her son.

“She was fond of dress and she was fond of gayety and she gradually drifted from the moorings of respectability,” noted The Standard.

Nell may have liked to party, but she was also, apparently, a kind and generous woman. It was reported that “among the women who knew her she was esteemed for her generosity. She would divide her last cent with those who were worse off than she.”

Not surprising, Nell was buried in an unmarked grave in Potter’s Field.

Another resurrected tale is not only tragic, but hard to share.

A blind eye to baby's abuse

The old adage, “It takes a village to raise a child,” does not always hold true. Sadly, in Clara May Pushman’s case, “it took a village to end her life,” which was extinguished when she was just 5 weeks old.

Clara died at the hands of her mother, Mary Meade Pullman, who, among her many crimes, fed pins to her baby daughter. But so many other “skeletons” share in the blame, including the baby’s father, William Pushman, along with her nurses and a neighbor at their Walkerville residence.

In the few short weeks leading up to her death on Dec. 6, 1892, the signs of abuse had to have been more than obvious. Her death certificate noted she died of cruelty and starvation.

The injuries that led to her death also included three breaks to her left arm, a fractured skull, and a number of bruises around her head and face.

William Pushman, the father, was arrested, along with his wife, in the death of their child. Somehow, though, the charges were dropped on him. Which then begged the questions of where was he during the short time his daughter lived on this earth and for the love of all that is holy, why didn’t he step in?

Following Clara’s death, an inquiry commenced, with the baby’s nurse, Bridget Duke, testifying she saw the baby early in November and found her “weak and gasping.” She also recalled finding pins in the infant’s diaper and mouth. Duke claimed she nursed Clara back to health but on her next visit found her to be “lying at death’s door.” After admonishing the new mother to take care of her own child, the nurse left, not reporting any of her suspicions of abuse.

Margaret Shea, also a nurse, was certainly no Florence Nightingale, either. Early on, she, too, found a pin in Clara’s mouth and brought the baby into her home to nurse her back to health. That lasted just three days, because, in her own words, “she was not paid for taking care of it.”

Next-door neighbor Mrs. Joseph Nelson also testified. She recalled noting Clara’s mouth was sore and swollen, leaving her unable to swallow. The neighbor also reported that she “often wondered at the child not being frozen to death.” Yet, she, too, did nothing.

For whatever reason, all those people chose to either ignore the clear signs of abuse, or were in total denial and attempted to come up with alternate explanations for the baby’s appearance. The obvious was apparently too much to contemplate.

Clara May’s death certificate stated her final resting place was Mount Moriah Cemetery, but there are no records of her being buried there. As for her mother, well, she was sent to prison for a year, that was all she got for her crime. Five years after Clara’s death, Mary was back in the local news again as she attempted to kill her 13-month-old child.

For that crime, she was deemed insane and given a life term at Warm Springs State Hospital. It’s not probable that the full sentence was carried out because there is no record of her being buried at the facility’s cemetery.

'Third time’s a charm' for Pooley

Thomas Pooley had something in common with Mary Pushman. He, too, killed his daughter.

The Butte saloonkeeper literally got away with not just one, but two murders and without a doubt, someone helped to set him free from those prison shackles.

On March 18, 1900, Pooley, packing a loaded 38-caliber pistol, shot and killed his daughter and son-in-law, Lydia and Thomas Littlejohn near the intersection of Montana and Woolman streets. At the time of the shooting, Lydia was holding her infant daughter, who was unharmed.

For his crimes, Pooley was found guilty but was immediately granted a new trial, not once, but twice. The second trial resulted in the same guilty verdict. Again, a new trial was requested.

Throughout the continuous court proceedings, he spent much of his time as an inmate in the county jail, but was later allowed to bond out.

Pooley, a native of England, always maintained that he shot his son-in-law in self-defense and that the fatal shooting of his 23-year-old daughter in the face was purely accidental.

Ultimately, Pooley never made it to prison, never paid for his crimes. The phrase, “third time’s a charm” fit this particular scenario. During yet another retrial, documented testimony from previous trials, along with some pertinent evidence, somehow blew out the courthouse window and a "hungry dog chewed them into a shapeless lump of pulp."

Because of this lack of evidence, Pooley ended up a free man and reportedly thereafter “lived quietly in the city.”

On Jan. 11, 1910, he died at his home at 701 N. Montana St. News of his death was reported in all the Butte newspapers. The headline in the Butte Inter Mountain pretty much summed up his legacy. It read — “Central Figure in Terrible Crime is No More: Thomas Pooley murdered Daughter and Son-In-Law, Escaping Death on Technicality.”

Unclothed in Butte; unwelcome in D.C.

A nudist camp once existed in Butte. Does that comment seem a bit far-fetched? Oh ye of little faith.

Around 90 years ago, just off Holmes Avenue, in the 1500 block, nudists did, in fact, roam. Surrounded by trees on all sides, if a resident wanted proof, he or she would only have to peek through the branches and get an eyeful.

Run by Butte physician and politician, Jacob Thorkelson, the facility was a supposed secret — but most residents knew. Even The Montana Standard acknowledged its existence.

Seems the Mining City was experiencing spring-like weather on Groundhog Day in 1934, and the nudists were taking full advantage of the sunny weather.

“The local nudist colony — and don’t think there isn’t one here — went out on a hillside southeast of the city, doffed their clothes, and sat for four hours sunning themselves,” reported the newspaper.

A native of Norway, Thorkelson was also a proponent of daily exercise. On Nov. 5, 1920, while living in Anaconda, he told an auditorium filled with students, “It is impossible to keep in mental trim unless your body is healthy, and without exercise it cannot be.”

On Nov. 8, 1938, the Butte doctor won the two-year seat from Montana’s first congressional district. Dr. Thorkelson was going to Washington. It was a real coup to have a Republican elected from this particular Montana district, and his colleagues welcomed him with open arms.

That sentiment changed dramatically in the coming months and soon, the majority of his colleagues, on both sides of the aisle, were wishing the newly-elected representative would head on back to Big Sky Country.

Turns out, Thorkelson was a big-time bigot and not shy about spewing his anti-Semitic rhetoric anywhere and everywhere around Washington, D.C. So much so, famed newspaper columnist Walter Winchell referred to him as “the mouthpiece of the Nazi movement in Congress.”

Despite his unpopular views, Thorkelson, who would later be dubbed “Butte’s notorious Republican,” decided to run for reelection but did not win. He was succeeded by Jeannette Rankin. He would later aspire to be Montana’s governor, but lost soundly in that primary election, as well.

As for Winchell, well he hadn’t forgotten Thorkelson. The columnist would later include the Butte man in his list of “Americans We Can Do Without,” a series published in "Liberty" magazine during the summer of 1942.

Thorkelson retaliated by suing Winchell for libel, along with his publisher, McFadden Publications, Inc., to the tune of $1.8 million, plus costs.

It was stated in the lawsuit that “all words and figures concerning the plaintiff published and circulated by Liberty magazine are false and untrue.” Thorkelson further noted that “the articles resulted in injury to the plaintiff’s good name and reputation, and injury to him in his profession, health and good will and have caused him to be held in ridicule.”

No newspaper record could be found on the outcome of Thorkelson’s libel suit. Did he win, did he not? Chances are, he did not. World War II had not long ended when the physician died of a heart attack in Butte on Nov. 20, 1945. He is buried at Holy Cross Cemetery.