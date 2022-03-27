Butte's BSW Thrift Store celebrates expansion

For 24 years, the BSW Thrift Store has served the Butte community.

A non-profit organization, the second-hand store has been at its current location, 2310 Cobban St., since 1999 and last year decided it was time to up their game.

With an abundance of inventory, from clothing to furniture and everything in between, BSW officials saw an opportunity to expand into the neighboring building that once housed East Gate IGA.

With renovations all but complete, the thrift store is back in business after being closed for a few weeks.

Steve Bracco, executive director at BSW, thinks the added space makes for a welcome addition.

“We felt the need,” explained Bracco, “that’s why we expanded.”

An added bonus to the recent renovations was that BSW was able to hire 25 more disabled individuals to work at their processing plant.

It was 1964 when BSW Inc., was established. Besides overseeing a thrift store, the organization serves many of Butte’s developmentally disabled, whether it be through its day program, job training or at its residential facilities. Currently, BSW has 120 employees, serving 90 individuals.

Store manager Vicki Saari is thankful as well for the additional space. The store's proceeds help to support seven group homes, along with the BSW day program.

Saari, who has worked all her adult life, has been at the store’s helm for the past eight years and said this job has been the most rewarding.

“It’s wonderful working here,” said Saari, “and a wonderful cause.”

A popular stop for area shoppers, Saari recognized that the store’s space was getting too small for their inventory. Not anymore. Now, even more items are being processed and shipped to the store.

“It was so cramped before, but it’s been broadened up quite a bit,” she said. “With the extra space, it’s easy to shop and easy to work around.”

According to Bracco, BSW could not have expanded without the continued generosity from the Butte community.

“Because of their donations,” he said, “we have the resources to fill the store.”

Saari can’t say enough about the store’s customers, many of whom she knows by name.

“We have the best customers in the world,” she said. “They have been so supportive and kind.”

While COVID definitely affected the business for a time, according to Saari, the customers have remained loyal.

She explained that there was never any blowback from customers on the mask requirement or having to wait in line when there was a staff shortage.

“People were so gracious,” she said.

Saari was quick to praise her staff as well. At present, the thrift store has seven employees, along with five part-time workers.

“The entire staff is amazing,” she said. “They work well as a team and all take pride in their jobs.”

The executive director totally agreed.

“They are such a quality team,” he said.

Bracco also noted that the thrift store showcases quality items, too, at affordable prices.

“Given the somewhat limited shopping selections in Butte right now,” said Bracco, “our store fulfills a need.”

A grand opening is planned for Wednesday, March 30, at the thrift store. Cookies will be served and customers will be able to “spin for a discount.”

“We want to show everything off,” said Saari.

