Butte's Bonanza Freeze drive-thru owner thankful for staff and success

“I’ll do it until you hire someone,” Helstrom recalled telling his friend.

Well … Russell never got around to hiring someone. With nearly two decades in, Helstrom is still making deliveries and there is nothing negative he can say about his job.

“Tom is the best employer I have ever had,” said Helstrom. “It’s good money and I’m treated well.”

There was one change Tom made a few years after he bought the family business.

Almost from its inception, Bonanza Freeze was opened from just before springtime through fall. It was closed for the winter.

Russell concluded it just wasn’t enough and so by 1989, it was opened all-year long.

So now — yeah, he may be the boss and can make those executive decisions, but Russell stills knows his way around the grill and is not afraid to grab a mop and start cleaning. He works most weekends and it’s a tradition he’s not willing to relinquish.

Thirty-five years have passed and there are no regrets, none at all.

“It’s been an absolute pleasure,” said Russell, who considers Butte the most loyal place, particularly if you are running a business.