editor's pick alert top story
Butte's beloved M&M reopens after devastating fire
Related to this story
Most Popular
Documents allege Jami Leslie James, 47, knowingly had sexual intercourse with a juvenile male who was under the age of 16 at the time of the offense.
Butte police officers respond to multiple crimes in and around Butte.
Ricky Lee Roberts, 59, of Butte was pulled over in the CVS parking lot at 1275 Harrison Ave.
A judge sentenced a man to eight years in the Montana State Prison for a high-speed chase that began in Butte and ended on Homestake Pass.
Two hours after the chase began, Sonny Tee Reese, 33, was booked into the Butte-Silver Bow County jail.