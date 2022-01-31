Butte's Art Noonan running for Legislature again; Fredrickson files for council

Art Noonan, a longtime Butte Democrat and a former executive director of the Montana Democratic Party, is seeking a return to the state House of Representatives this year.

Noonan is running for the House District 73 seat now held by Democrat Jim Keane of Butte, who is not seeking re-election after serving 21 years in the Legislature. Republican Jason Freeman of Butte has also filed as a candidate for the seat.

Also on the area political front, Shawn Fredrickson is seeking re-election to the Butte-Silver Bow Council of Commissioners in District 1. Of six council seats open this year, five have incumbents seeking another four-year term.

Noonan has spent 40 years in public service, including three terms in the state House starting in 2005.

“As a lifelong Democrat, I have always focused on improving the lot of Montanans and particularly the people of Butte,” Noonan said. “My family came to Butte in the 19th century, stayed for the entire 20th century and as a family we are committed to Butte’s blue-sky agenda for this century.”

Republicans picked up nine seats in the Montana House after the 2020 election and now control the chamber 67-33, but Butte remains a Democrat stronghold. Keane won 65% of the vote in 2020 to 35% for Republican Marjory McCaffery.

The Standard left a voice mail with Freeman, a Republican running in District 73, seeking comments on his bid. The district includes much of central and southern Butte and some areas in Silver Bow County to the south and west.

Noonan, who is retired now, was on legislative staff in the 1970s and was an aide to Rep. Pat Williams and Sen. John Melcher when they were in Congress, working on land, U.S. Forest Service and U.S. Park Service issues among other things.

He has served as executive director of the AWARE Inc. foundation that assists people with special needs, and was executive director of the Montana Democratic Party from 2007 to 2009. He was deputy director of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks from 2009 to 2011.

He has also served on the Butte-Silver Bow Planning Board and the Montana Supreme Court Commission on Practices.

Keane served four terms in the Montana House from 2001 to 2008, then two terms in the Senate from 2009 to 2016, and was elected to the House again in District 73 in 2016, 2018 and 2020.

Noonan said he hoped “to continue the common sense, worker, Butte Democrat representation for which the District is known.”

In other area news, Republican James Kephart of Butte is running again in House District 74. He is challenging incumbent Democrat Derek Harvey, who won with 65 % of the vote in 2020 to Kephart’s 35%.

Tom Welch, a Republican from Dillon, is seeking another term in House District 72 covering Beaverhead County.

Republican Marta Bertoglio of Clancy is seeking a second term in largely red House District 75 that covers most of Jefferson County. She got 68% of the vote in defeating Democrat Bryher Herak in 2020.

Republican John Fitzpatrick of Anaconda filed last week in House District 77, which has been held by Democrats for many years now. Democrat Sara Novak of Anaconda is seeking a second term after winning the seat with 53% of the vote in 2020.

On the local front, Fredrickson filed for re-election Friday as commissioner in Butte-Silver Bow District 1. Six of the 12 council seats are on the ballot this year and the only incumbent not running again is Cindi Shaw in District 11.

